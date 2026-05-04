Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on August 7, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24, 2026. This is the 50th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2025 of approximately $4.2 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,000 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Jeff Thompson

Tel: 763-656-5527

E-mail: jeff.thompson1@pentair.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Osborn

Tel: 763-656-5589

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com