Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Appoints Michael Hamuka as Chief Executive Officer of Managed IT Services Division

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. today announced the appointment of Michael Hamuka as Chief Executive Officer of its Managed IT Services Division, encompassing All Covered and IT Weapons, effective April 27, 2026. The move reflects a focused effort to propel growth in a strategically important segment for the company in an evolving technology services landscape.

Hamuka will report directly to Sam Errigo, President & CEO, and join the company's Executive Leadership Team. He will partner closely with Todd Croteau, President of Managed IT Services North America, who remains a key member of the Executive Leadership Team and will continue to report directly to Errigo.

"Bringing Michael in at this moment accelerates how we compete and win in managed IT services," said Errigo. "With a strong operational backbone already in place, we are now aligning execution with opportunity and moving faster where it matters most. Both Michael and Todd bring the necessary leadership required to elevate our go-to-market and relentlessly pursue the full potential of this emerging business."

Hamuka brings more than two decades of extensive experience leading and scaling managed services organizations. Most recently, as CEO of WorkSmart, he led business transformation by improving operational performance, enhancing the customer experience, and driving growth through stronger execution and partner ecosystems. Prior to that, as Chief Revenue Officer at NexusTek, he delivered more than a 200% increase in bookings, built a high-performing revenue engine, and played a vital role in scaling the business through organic development and mergers and acquisitions. Earlier in his career, Michael held leadership roles at IBM, where he consistently drove performance and led large, complex sales organizations.

"Clients today want to work with a trusted partner who genuinely understands their business and can deliver the outcomes they seek," said Hamuka. "In the current economic climate, organizations are challenged to operate more efficiently, pursue new revenue streams, and manage the risks associated with technology and data. We have a solid foundation and an even more promising future. I'm eager to collaborate with Todd and the broader team to build on our progress, strengthen client relationships, and scale the business with purpose."

This appointment underscores Konica Minolta's continued investment in its managed IT services portfolio and its commitment to delivering innovative, reliable and customer-focused technology solutions.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey?began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to?Give Shape to Ideas?by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions.?Konica Minolta is proud to be? ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list , included on CRN's MSP 500 list?numerous?times; recognized as the?#1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market?by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with?Keypoint?Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its? bizhub One i-Series . For more information, visit Konica Minolta?? online ??and follow?us?on? Facebook ,? YouTube ,? LinkedIn ?and? Twitter .?

Contact: Nicholas Mattiello

NMattiello@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

+1-201-818-3591

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-appoints-michael-hamuka-as-chief-executive-office-1163520