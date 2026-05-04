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Das 12-Milliarden-Dollar-Rennen um das "neue Öl" des Pentagons
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WKN: A40TUE | ISIN: CA91702W1095 | Ticker-Symbol: ML3
Frankfurt
04.05.26 | 15:58
0,039 Euro
-2,99 % -0,001
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
URANO ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URANO ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
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5-Tage-Chart
AERO ENERGY
AERO ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AERO ENERGY LIMITED0,216+2,86 %
URANO ENERGY CORP0,039-2,99 %
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