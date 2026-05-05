Helpany: AI Transforms Memory Care: 270 Additional Resident Days and $78K Saved in Medicaid Costs

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Fellowship Square Mesa demonstrates how AI-enabled proactive care in Memory Care can significantly improve resident stability while delivering measurable financial impact for the public healthcare system. Over the course of one year, the implementation of Helpany's privacy-preserving, AI-powered, radar-based fall prevention solution resulted in approximately 270 additional resident days spent within the community and an estimated $78,000+ in Medicaid cost savings, driven by reduced hospitalizations and fewer medical leave.

In senior living communities, resident stability is directly tied to both clinical outcomes and financial sustainability. When residents experience falls or health decline, they are often transferred to hospitals or skilled nursing facilities-leading to higher system-wide costs and disruptions in care. Under ALTCS/Medicaid (Arizona Long Term Care System), communities are reimbursed only for days when residents are physically present. Even short absences can accumulate, impacting both the operational sustainability of the senior living community and public healthcare costs.

In January 2025, Fellowship Square Mesa expanded its use of Helpany's AI-powered platform into Independent Living and Memory Care, following a successful rollout in Assisted Living. Helpany's technology continuously analyzes resident motion patterns-without the use of cameras-enabling care teams to detect early signs of decline in well-being and intervene earlier. As a result, in Memory Care alone, this translated into approximately 270 additional resident days in the building and $78K+ in Medicaid cost savings.

"When residents stay healthier and in their home longer, everything improves," says Jon Scott Williams, Executive Director of Fellowship Square Mesa. "From quality of care to the overall strength of our community, Helpany has been instrumental in enabling this shift."

A six-year, community-internal analysis (2020-2025) revealed a clear shift following implementation:

Resident presence increased from 92.9% to 97.0%

+4.1 percentage-point improvement in stability

~270 additional resident days in the building annually

Significantly reduced variability in monthly presence (26% - 11%)

Shorter, less disruptive absences with faster returns

These improvements reflect fewer hospitalizations, more consistent care delivery, and a more stable resident population. This represents a true win-win-win: residents stay healthier for longer, communities experience fewer crises and greater operational stability, and Medicaid benefits from reduced costs. Based on historical absence patterns and conservative Medicaid benchmarks (~$300/day for skilled nursing and ~$2,000/day for hospital care), the increase in resident presence translated into $78,000+ in annual Medicaid cost savings. These savings are driven by avoided high-cost care settings.

"What has been most impactful for us is seeing our residents stay longer in their home," says Tawnya Christensen. Instead of responding after an event, caregivers are now able to act in advance, thanks to Helpany's AI - stabilizing residents, preventing avoidable incidents, and reducing the likelihood of hospitalizations or transfers to higher levels of care. "When you look at the data - 270 additional days in the building over the course of a year-that's incredibly powerful. For us, this is about quality of life, dignity, and helping residents stay where they feel safest-at home," concludes Tawnya.

Delivering both better quality of life for residents and measurable cost savings for the public system is a powerful step forward for the future of senior care.

About Fellowship Square Mesa: Fellowship Square Mesa is a senior living community in Arizona operated by Christian Care, a faith-based nonprofit organization and one of the state's largest providers of senior housing and services. The community offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, delivering mission-driven care focused on long-term resident well-being. https://www.fellowshipsquareseniorliving.org/campus/az/mesa/

About Helpany: Helpany is transforming resident care and fall prevention in long-term care communities with its AI-powered motion monitoring device, "Paul". Designed for all levels of care Paul monitors resident behavior and movement patterns without cameras. It detects early signs of health decline and rising fall risk, enabling caregivers to act proactively and reduce preventable incidents. In addition, Helpany continuously analyzes care delivery patterns to uncover discrepancies between planned and actual care-supporting more accurate care planning and resource allocation. www.helpany.com

Media Contact

Holly Morgan

holly@hollymorganmedia.com

SOURCE: Helpany

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ai-transforms-memory-care-270-additional-resident-days-and-78k-s-1163544