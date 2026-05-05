Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - eResearch Corp. has updated its research coverage on Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48). Chris Thompson, eResearch's President and Director of Equity Research, released a 29-page Update Report titled "TTGI's Insentra Acquisition Triples Revenue Run-Rate, Sets Path to Profitability."

The report contains eResearch's analysis of TTGI following a significant corporate transaction. In February 2026, TTGI acquired substantially all assets of Insentra Management Services and its US and UK affiliates, adding $24.5 million in trailing twelve-month revenue and increasing the company's annualized revenue run-rate from approximately $7 million to $30 million.

TTGI now operates through three subsidiaries serving more than 280 channel partners across North America, the UK, and Asia-Pacific. Management projects revenue of $28-$32 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1-$4.1 million for the 12 months beginning March 1, 2026. Following full integration, eResearch estimates organic revenue growth of more than 21% to over $42 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million for FY2028.

The report can be accessed through eResearch's website: www.eresearch.com.

About eResearch Corp.

eResearch is a respected source for institutional-quality equity research, focused on small- and mid-cap companies. Since 2000, eResearch has worked with public companies that have near-term catalysts. Reports are distributed through eResearch's network, including its website, newsletter, third-party financial platforms, and social media channels.

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained eResearch under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage only.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this release, including Management's guidance and eResearch's estimates, constitutes forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of risks and disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295846

Source: eResearch Corp