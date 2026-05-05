Fardeen NB: The 23 Year Old AI Scientist Breaking Big Tech's Monopoly with a Self-Built 7B LLM

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / The artificial intelligence landscape is currently dominated by a handful of "walled gardens" trillion-dollar corporations that exert a near monopoly over Large Language Model (LLM) development. However, a new voice is rising to challenge this status quo. Fardeen NB [Fardeen Noor Basha], a 23-year-old visionary and Master of Engineering in Artificial Intelligence graduate from the University of Cincinnati, has achieved what many thought impossible for a single individual: the successful pre-training and post-training of a 7-billion parameter LLM from scratch.

This model, known as Neutrino-Instruct, represents more than just a technical milestone; it is a manifesto for the democratization of high-level technology. By releasing the model on Hugging Face under the neuralcrew banner with Apache 2.0 license, Fardeen is proving that the tools to build the future of AI are within reach of the "common man," provided they have the expertise, the data, and the will to bypass the corporate gatekeepers.

A Pedigree of Academic and Technical Excellence

The journey of Fardeen NB [Fardeen Noor Basha] is defined by a relentless pursuit of knowledge that began long before his graduate studies. A self-taught polymath, Fardeen developed a keen interest in computer science during his formative years, a passion that eventually led him to the University of Cincinnati. There, he specialized in Artificial Intelligence, earning his Master's degree and solidifying his foundation in neural architectures and machine learning theory.

His credentials extend far beyond the classroom. Fardeen holds the prestigious Certified Artificial Intelligence Scientist (CAIS) designation from the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII), a certification reserved for those who demonstrate mastery over the entire AI lifecycle. Furthermore, his technical proficiency is validated by the industry leader in AI hardware, holding dual certifications as an NVIDIA-Certified Associate in Generative AI LLMs and Generative AI Multimodal.

Fardeen's contribution to the scientific community is well-documented. He has authored numerous research papers published in Scopus-indexed journals, contributed to several patents, and serves as a formal reviewer for the Power System Protection and Control journal, a prestigious Scopus Q1 publication. This level of peer recognition at such a young age underscores his deep understanding of the mathematical rigors that govern modern software.

The Architecture of Independence: Building Neutrino-Instruct

The creation of Neutrino-Instruct serves as a direct rebuttal to the idea that LLM development requires the infinite resources of a "Big Tech" firm. While the industry often focuses on the sheer scale of compute, Fardeen argues that the true "moat" in AI is not hardware, but data integrity.

"The industry has been led to believe that only the giants can play this game," Fardeen NB [Fardeen Noor Basha] remarked during a recent discussion on the model's release. "But the reality is that LLMs are only as good as the training data they consume. The cleanliness, diversity, and curation of that data dictate the success of a training run far more than the complexity of the architecture itself. By focusing on data quality, I was able to train a 7B model that rivals those produced by massive organizations."

His interest in market prediction and algorithmic logic dates back to 2019, when he launched FX Pattern Pro. This desktop-based software utilized AI-driven algorithms to assist traders in identifying market patterns-a precursor to his later work in large-scale linguistic prediction. This early success in the fintech sector provided the practical foundation for his current mission: promoting open-source growth and the free exchange of knowledge.

A Realist's View: AI is Math, Not Magic

In an era of hyperbole where media outlets often characterize AI as a sentient "black box," Fardeen NB remains grounded in the mechanical reality of the technology. His views are heavily influenced by AI pioneers Andrej Karpathy and Yann LeCun, the Chief AI Scientist at Meta.

Fardeen aligns closely with LeCun's controversial yet mathematically sound stance: that current Large Language Model architectures are fundamentally incapable of reaching Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

"We need to be realistic about what we are building," Fardeen stated. "There is no 'intelligence' in the biological sense involved in AI. It is highly sophisticated software that relies on complex mathematics to predict the most statistically probable next word in a sequence. Many people write against this view because the idea of a 'thinking machine' sells more news, but as a person with a Master's degree in this specific field, I can say that Yann LeCun is correct. We cannot progress to AGI without entirely new architectures that go beyond simple next-token prediction."

The Mission: Data Sovereignty and Anti-Monopoly

One of the primary drivers behind Fardeen's work is the protection of enterprise data. He warns that the current reliance on "monopoly companies" or foreign entities poses a significant risk to global data privacy. When an enterprise uses a closed-source model hosted by a massive corporation, they lose control over how their proprietary data is used, stored, or processed.

"Enterprises should not depend on big monopoly companies-or companies from nations like China because there is zero transparency regarding what happens to your data behind their firewalls," Fardeen NB explained. "To ensure security and get the most accurate, specialized outputs, the best path forward is for organizations to train their own models using their specific data and deploy them on their own local infrastructure. This is why I built Neutrino-Instruct: to prove that the 'common man' and the independent enterprise can maintain their sovereignty."

Author, Reviewer, and Innovator

Beyond the code, Fardeen is an educator. He has authored books in the field of Artificial Intelligence, aimed at demystifying the technology for those who wish to follow in his footsteps. His role as a reviewer for a Scopus Q1 journal ensures that he stays at the absolute cutting edge of new research, allowing him to filter out the "hype" and focus on the mathematical breakthroughs that actually move the needle.

Fardeen's philosophy is rooted in the belief that knowledge should be shared, not constrained. By releasing his findings and his models to the public, he is contributing to a global movement of developers who believe that AI should be a transparent, open-source utility rather than a proprietary weapon of a few wealthy elites.

The Future of Neutrino-Instruct

As Fardeen NB continues to refine his models under his Huggingface repository, his eyes are set on the next frontier of multimodal AI. His journey serves as a powerful reminder that in the age of information, specialized knowledge and a commitment to data quality are the ultimate equalizers. Whether it is through his research papers, his patents, or his 7-billion parameter models, Fardeen is ensuring that the future of AI belongs to everyone.

About Fardeen NB

Fardeen NB [Fardeen Noor Basha] is a 23-year-old AI Scientist and researcher. He holds an Masters in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Cincinnati and is certified by USAII and NVIDIA. He is a published author, patent holder, and the lead developer behind the Neutrino-Instruct LLM.

Media Contact:

Full Name: Fardeen NB (Fardeen Noor Basha)

Email: business@mercurion.co

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/fardeennb/

GitHub/Hugging Face: huggingface.co/neuralcrew

SOURCE: Fardeen NB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fardeen-nb-the-23-year-old-ai-scientist-breaking-big-techs-monop-1163586