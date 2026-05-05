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PR Newswire
05.05.2026 01:06 Uhr
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LRQA highlights shift from compliance-led security to continuous assurance at BrisSEC AISA 2026

BRISBANE, Australia, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrisSEC AISA 2026 highlighted growing strain on Australia's cybersecurity model, as organisations face overlapping pressures from rising threat activity and expanding regulation.

Discussions with government, enterprise, and critical infrastructure leaders at LRQA's booth pointed to a widening gap between traditional compliance-led security approaches and the pace of today's threat environment. Geopolitical tensions, state-based threat activity, and rapid AI adoption are increasing pressure on organisations responsible for essential services.

At the same time, regulatory expectations are shifting towards continuous and demonstrable resilience, placing greater emphasis on organisations' ability to evidence ongoing control effectiveness rather than relying on periodic compliance assessments.

LRQA highlighted integrated approaches to these challenges, including:

  • ISO/IEC 42001 support for structured AI governance and accountability
  • Cybersecurity testing services for critical infrastructure resilience
  • Continuous assurance models linking cyber risk, AI governance, and operational resilience

Commenting on insights from the event, Rob Bone, Vice President - Cyber, APAC at LRQA, said:

"Insights from BrisSEC make it clear that organisations are under pressure from boards, regulators, and increasingly sophisticated threats. The landscape is rapidly changing with the use of AI and compliance alone is no longer sufficient. What is needed is continuous, integrated assurance across cybersecurity with AI governance and holistic resilience, not just for IT but for OT as critical systems are repeatedly targeted by threat actors."

LRQA's participation underscores its focus on helping organisations move from compliance-led security to continuous, risk-driven assurance across cyber and emerging AI risks.

To learn more about LRQA's Cyber Security Services, visit: Cyber Security Services | LRQA

About LRQA

From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. We design smart, scalable solutions, built around your business - tailored to help you prepare, prevent and protect against risk. Our innovative risk management portfolio helps shape a stronger and more secure future for your business. With decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground teams across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, we support over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/

For more information, please contact: Hasan Surve
Regional Marketing Manager - APAC, LRQA
hasan.surve@lrqa.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971756/LRQA_BrisSEC_AISA_2026.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793312/LRQA_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lrqa-highlights-shift-from-compliance-led-security-to-continuous-assurance-at-brissec-aisa-2026-302761487.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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