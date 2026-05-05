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WKN: A3D4V6 | ISIN: AU000000ANZ3 | Ticker-Symbol: X5Z1
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 15:47
22,050 Euro
-2,56 % -0,580
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21,98522,42504.05.
22,03522,37004.05.
PR Newswire
05.05.2026 01:06 Uhr
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Guesty and Alloggio announce strategic partnership to power full portfolio migration across ANZ

Alloggio has selected Guesty's PMS and Channel Manager as its core platform and will scale it across its full portfolio, while joining as a design partner to pioneer the next generation of localised trust accounting for the ANZ market

SYDNEY, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guesty, the all-in-one platform for short-term rental property management, today announced a strategic partnership with Alloggio, one of the fastest-growing and largest property management companies in Australia and New Zealand.

Following an extensive evaluation of Guesty's Property Management System (PMS) and Channel Manager across its operations, Alloggio has selected Guesty as its core technology partner and will migrate its full short-term rental portfolio onto the platform.

The partnership marks a decisive move to unify operations, distribution and automation under a single system, enabling Alloggio to scale with greater control, visibility and efficiency across regional and urban markets.

In parallel, Alloggio and Guesty will work together as design partners to advance localised trust accounting capabilities tailored to the ANZ market, building on Guesty's ongoing investment and progress in this space, while allowing Alloggio to prioritise immediate operational impact and contribute to the long-term evolution of financial infrastructure within the platform.

""Guesty has been the leading global player for some time and this partnership marks a clear milestone in becoming the largest PMS in ANZ." said Yair Holtzer, CRO at Guesty. "Our investment in localised development, including trust accounting, wasn't built to meet the minimum. It was built to raise the bar for how compliance, transparency, and operational scale should work together in this market. Partnering with Alloggio validates that approach and reflects our commitment to building the right solutions for the right regions."

Will Creedon, Founder and CEO of Alloggio, added: "We undertook a comprehensive global search for a platform that could meet our operational scale and regional complexity. Guesty stood out for its product depth across PMS, channel management, and automation. This isn't just a software decision. It's a long-term strategy to streamline our operations, deliver consistently for owners, and scale with confidence. We've also seen the progress Guesty is making in localised trust accounting for the ANZ market, and we're looking forward to working as a design partner as that continues to evolve."

About Guesty

Guesty, the end-to-end platform built for the short-term rental industry, empowering property managers and hosts to grow smarter, scale faster, and deliver standout guest experiences. With the largest R&D team in the industry, 250+ engineers, Guesty is the engine inside 250,000+ properties across 100+ countries, powering more properties, more platforms, and more bookings across major OTAs like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Hopper, Google Travel, and Homes & Villas by Marriott. Backed by $410 million in funding from KKR, Apax Digital Funds, MSD Partners, Sixth Street Growth, Viola Growth, Flashpoint, and Vertex Ventures, Guesty's global team of 800+ employees across 16 offices is building the future of the short-term rental industry under one roof, for every platform, every property, and every tool.

Guesty's platform is designed to deliver: maximum occupancy, maximum revenue, maximum ease, and the highest guest satisfaction.

(https://www.guesty.com/)

About Alloggio

Alloggio is one of Australia and New Zealand's largest and fastest-growing accommodation management companies, trusted by property owners, guests and partners to deliver exceptional holiday and short-stay experiences at scale. Managing thousands of properties across regional and urban markets, Alloggio brings together local knowledge, disciplined operations and a strong service ethos to create lasting value for homeowners while giving guests confidence in every stay. With a clear focus on quality, operational excellence and long-term growth, Alloggio has established itself as a respected leader in the ANZ hospitality and accommodation sector.

Contact:
Liam Rawson,
liam.rawson@guesty.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guesty-and-alloggio-announce-strategic-partnership-to-power-full-portfolio-migration-across-anz-302761546.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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