Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 12-Milliarden-Dollar-Rennen um das "neue Öl" des Pentagons
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.05.2026 01:36 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Lisa A. Gioia, CPA, for Excellence in Accounting

Byline: Malana VanTyler

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Lisa A. Gioia, CPA, for excellence in accounting. Ms. Gioia is a certified public accountant and has been an independent financial management and accounting consultant. She has been recognized for her decades-long career and continued commitment to nonprofit service and community involvement.

A Career Built on Expertise and Service

In the past 43 years, Ms. Gioia worked in the accounting profession. Her experience includes 34 years of working independently with a focus on nonprofit organizations. In her consulting work, she assisted with audits, budgeting, cash flow monitoring and grant proposals. She also supported organizations by preparing financial statements and training staff.

In 1981, Ms. Gioia began her career at Laventhol and Horwath, where she advanced to audit manager. By 1990, she transitioned to independent work, applying her experience to support mission-driven organizations. Along the way, she also contributed as a contract discussion leader with the Foundation for Accounting Education and as a trainer with the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Ms. Gioia's academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Avila College (now Avila University) and a Master of Public Administration in nonprofit management from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She also taught as an adjunct faculty member at Eastern University and served for 10 years as a senior fellow and teacher at the Midwest Center for Nonprofit Leadership.

Recognition and Professional Leadership

Ms. Gioia's achievements have been widely recognized. She was named to both the Pi Alpha Alpha National Honor Society for Public Affairs and Administration and the Phi Kappa Phi National All-Discipline Honor Society. Earlier in her career, she received the Student Award from The Wall Street Journal.

In 1992, Ms. Gioia earned multiple honors, including Community Accountants Volunteer of the Year, the Volunteer Achievement Award for Accountants for the Public Interest and the Small Business Administration Accountant Advocate of the Year. More recently, she received the Ingram's Local Hero Award in 2022.

Ms. Gioia has also held leadership roles in several organizations. She served on the board of directors of the American Society of Women Accountants and contributed to the American Women's Society of Certified Public Accountants. Her service extends to Avila University, where she has been active on the board of counselors and as a trustee. She has also held financial leadership roles with the Women's Employment Network and United WE.

Community Engagement and Upcoming Milestones

"It's always good to give to not-for-profit organizations and to my church," Ms. Gioia says. She remains active in community efforts via donations and volunteer work. Her involvement includes contributions to organizations such as Hillcrest and Habitat for Humanity, as well as local resale efforts that benefit charitable causes.

Ms. Gioia's commitment continues with upcoming events. She recently shared that she is a sponsor for a major university fundraiser: Avila University's 50th Anniversary Steer Dinner. "I've sponsored my own table," she says.

A Continued Focus on Giving Back

Ms. Gioia credits her success to the influence of her parents, educators and professional mentors. She encourages aspiring accountants to seek mentorship, understand organizational needs and maintain a positive outlook.

In the upcoming years, Ms. Gioia plans to expand her volunteer efforts and continue supporting nonprofit organizations. She has retired and her work reflected a consistent dedication to using her skills to assist others and strengthen the communities she has served.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

Marquis Who's Who
Uniondale, NY
(844) 394 - 6946
info@marquiswhoswho.com
www.marquiswhoswho.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972485/Lisa_A_Gioia.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marquis-whos-who-honors-lisa-a-gioia-cpa-for-excellence-in-accounting-302761965.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.