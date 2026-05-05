Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that the Company is adopting semi-annual financial reporting in place of quarterly reporting, effective for the three-month interim period ending (Q1 2026 period end date).

The British Columbia Securities Commission recently issued Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange or Canadian Securities Exchange to file financial reports twice a year rather than four times. Pacific Bay meets the conditions of the Order and will begin relying on it starting with its Q1 2026 interim period.

As a result, the Company will not be filing an interim financial report or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, nor for its nine-month period ending September 30, 2026. Pacific Bay will continue to file audited annual financial statements and semi-annual interim reports as required.

"This move enables Pacific Bay to maintain full transparency with investors while focusing more overhead expense and management time on mineral exploration," said David H. Brett, President and CEO of Pacific Bay. "The Company is looking forward to reactivating exploration at its Haskin-Reed critical minerals project in northern BC and this step will help us in that effort."

About Pacific Bay Minerals

Pacific Bay's 100% owned Haskins-Reed Critical Minerals Project in northwestern BC is one of the leading exploration projects in the Cassiar Region. Located next to Cassiar Gold Corp. on Highway 37, Haskins-Reed hosts tungsten, copper, bismuth, silver, lead, and zinc in multiple high-grade polymetallic zones, over 150 drill holes, underground workings, and significant exploration potential. Pacific Bay also recently signed an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Mount Haskins claims, adjoining Haskins-Reed directly to the north. The Company also owns 100% of the Weaver Gold project in southern BC, now under option/JV with Aurwest Resources Corp. whereby Aurwest can earn 50%.

The technical disclosures in this news release were reviewed and approved by independent geological consultant David Bridge, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. David Bridge is not an officer, director or employee of the Company.

www.pacificbayminerals.com

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to reactivating exploration at the Haskins-Reed property. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Pacific Bay will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition, results of exploration activities, and the ability of the Company to raise equity financing. Although Pacific Bay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Pacific Bay does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295919

Source: Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.