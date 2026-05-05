

EQS Newswire / 05/05/2026 / 09:52 UTC+8

Evergem, Belgium - May 05, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Benelux Contract Management Day 2026 will take place on June 4th in Antwerp, bringing together leaders and practitioners from legal, finance and procurement. Now in its fourth year, 2026 marks an expanded ambition with the first partnership between World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) and Contractify to deliver the event.

Contractify brings established local expertise and a growing Benelux community. WorldCC brings global thought leadership, independent research and frameworks that support consistent practice across industries and regions. Together, they will focus the event program on what practitioners can apply immediately, including governance, operating models, and measurable improvements across the contract lifecycle.

Strengthening commercial and contract management outcomes.

This year's agenda is shaped by a consistent theme in current research: uncertainty is now a permanent operating condition, and contracting capability is a differentiator in resilience and performance. In WorldCC's 2025 benchmark research , 87 percent of organisations report high levels of uncertainty, while 48 percent acknowledge a lack of clarity over who is accountable for the quality and integrity of the contracting process. The same research points to a widening gap between organisations that invest in coherent processes and enabling technology, and those that remain constrained by role confusion and disconnected systems.

Closing that gap is precisely the ambition behind the 2026 Benelux Contract Management Day. WorldCC CEO, Sally Guyer and Contractify CEO, Steven Debrauwere describe the vision driving this year's event:

Over the past three years, Contractify has built an event focused on embracing the Contract Management Community in Benelux, elevating the strategic nature of this discipline in the region. We are excited to be partnering with Contractify on the 2026 Benelux Contract Management Day, bringing my strongertogether philosophy to life. Combining the best of both worlds, local expertise and a strong community with global insights and thought leadership. This event is designed to equip participants with knowledge, unique insights and practical methods that improve contracting performance, reduce friction, and support better outcomes. - Sally Guyer, CEO of WorldCC

When we launched Contract Management Day, there was a clear gap. Contract management was often seen as operational, while the impact on business performance is significant. This event was created to make that impact tangible and practical. By partnering with WorldCC, we can now connect local practitioners with global research and proven methodologies, helping organizations move from theory to real outcomes. - Steven Debrauwere, CEO of Contractify

AI hype accelerates in contract technology market

While technology is progressing toward automation, monitoring and conversational and agentic intelligence, WorldCC's 2025 Benchmark Report warns that tactical deployments can fail when stakeholders lack consensus and contract data remains fragmented.

The same research highlights a widening gap between intent and execution as organisations navigate uncertainty and AI disruption. Many organisations are adopting new tools, analytics and skills initiatives, yet often without the underlying accountability, role clarity and performance measures needed to convert technology into better outcomes.

This offers a clear benchmark for separating substance from noise: organisations lose almost 9 percent of contract value each year through poor contract management (as highlighted in the WorldCC report, Contract Management: An Overlooked Driver of Business Agility and Financial Performance ). AI delivers value only when applied to measurable priorities such as post signature value realization, obligation and entitlement tracking, and faster decision making as conditions change.

Stronger cross functional contract teams deliver measurable outcomes

A recent WorldCC report, Smarter contracts, better margins , found organisations that embed financial insight into contract strategy and execution outperform peers by an average 5.4 percent of contract value, highlighting the commercial impact of better governance, better data visibility, and disciplined lifecycle management.

Contractify supports this shift in practice by helping organizations centralize contracts and improve shared visibility across legal, finance, and procurement teams, creating a stronger foundation for faster, better-informed decisions using AI.

This is where Contractify brings practical leverage. As a Belgian contract management platform built to centralise contracts, support compliant processes, and help teams manage and sign agreements in one secure environment, Contractify strengthens the day-to-day operating conditions that make connectivity possible. It supports a move from document storage to shared visibility, creating a clearer basis for joint decisions across legal, finance, procurement, and commercial stakeholders.

Cross-functional insight and peer exchange for the contract lifecycle

As the largest gathering for contract management in the Benelux region since 2023, this event reflects growing evidence that stronger connectivity between legal, finance, procurement, and commercial teams drives measurable outcomes.

Designed for organisations that want practical insight into how contracts can improve performance, control, and collaboration, not just compliance. It is expected to draw attendees from across Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, with participation from in-house teams, shared service centers, and professional services.

Sessions will focus on driving business change & transformation for legal and procurement, with Contractify uniquely positioned to offer an overview of the most relevant legal tech & contract management solutions on the market. Exhibitors will be on hand with product demos and explanations of support services, so visitors can go home with a clear picture of the legal tech scene.

Event highlights include

Cross-functional perspectives from legal, finance, and procurement leaders, focused on improving execution outcomes across the contract lifecycle.

Practical discussion grounded in current market conditions, including uncertainty, governance, and performance accountability.

Peer exchange on how organisations are improving visibility, decision-making, and control across contract portfolios.

Connection with the Benelux contract management community, alongside global standards and research-informed insights.

Perspectives that connect contract data, governance and decision making, with a focus on outcomes and accountability.

Tickets and info: www.contractmanagementday.com .

About World Commerce & Contracting

World Commerce & Contracting is an international not for profit membership association, and the only global body promoting standards and raising capabilities in commercial practice. They inspire individuals and organisations through research and ideas, and equip members with knowledge and networks that support successful contracts and commercial relationships.

About Contractify

Contractify is a Belgian SaaS company that provides companies with a compliant contract management solution to centralize, manage and sign contracts in one secure contract management platform.

PR contacts

World Commerce & Contracting: Christine McCurdy

Mail: cmccurdy@worldcc or call +44 (0) 203 826 8874

05/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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