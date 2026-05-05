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ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 04:38 Uhr
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Protego Systems Launches 500 Series TAA-Compliant USB Desk Phone for Secure Softphone Environments

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Protego Systems announced the release of the Protego Systems 500 Series TAA-compliant USB desk phone with an optional push-to-talk handset, a communication device designed to support secure and compliant use in modern softphone environments.

As organizations increasingly adopt platforms such as Microsoft Teams and other software-based calling systems, some users-particularly within government and regulated sectors-have limited access to TAA-compliant, USB-connected desk phone alternatives. In many cases, this results in reliance on headsets, which may present usability and operational challenges. The Protego 500 Series is designed to provide a desk phone-style interface adapted for digital communication systems.

"Organizations often evaluate trade-offs between usability, comfort, and security in communication tools," said a spokesperson for Protego Systems. "The 500 Series is designed to provide an alternative that aligns with secure environment requirements while supporting familiar communication workflows."

Secure and Controlled Communication

The Protego 500 Series includes an optional push-to-talk handset, allowing users to control when the microphone is active. This feature is intended to support environments where managing audio transmission is important.

The device also includes a physical speakerphone disable switch, enabling organizations to manage audio functionality at the hardware level in accordance with internal policies and operational requirements.

Visibility and Workspace Awareness

An easily visible, built-in 360-degree ready light provides a visual indication of call status from multiple angles. This feature is designed to support awareness in shared or monitored workspaces.

Designed for Simplicity and Usability

The Protego 500 Series is designed to reduce reliance on headsets by offering a handset-based communication option. Its ergonomic design is intended to support extended use while minimizing the need for additional accessories.

With plug-and-play USB connectivity, the device supports integration with widely used softphone platforms and can be deployed without additional configuration.
Use Cases Across Secure and Hybrid Environments

The Protego 500 Series is designed for organizations where compliance, usability, and communication control are key considerations, including:

  • Federal agencies and government offices

  • Defense and intelligence environments

  • Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs)

  • Government contractors handling regulated data

  • Hybrid work environments requiring standardized communication tools

Key Features

  • TAA-compliant design for government procurement

  • USB connectivity for softphone integration

  • Optional push-to-talk handset

  • 360-degree ready light for call status visibility

  • Physical speakerphone disable switch

  • Ergonomic handset design

  • Plug-and-play deployment

Availability

The Protego Systems 500 Series USB desk phone is currently available. Additional information is available through Protego Systems.

About Protego Systems

Protego Systems provides communication solutions designed for enterprise, government, and hybrid work environments. The company focuses on delivering systems that support compliance, usability, and operational control across modern communication platforms.

Media Contact

David Scott
Protego Systems
dscott@protegosystems.com
https://www.protegosystems.com/

SOURCE: Protego Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/protego-systems-launches-500-series-taa-compliant-usb-desk-phone-1163723

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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