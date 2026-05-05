Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed CORA (CONSORA) at 10:00 on May 3, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/zh-TC/trade/cora_usdt

About CORA (CONSORA)

Consora is a coordination protocol for autonomous AI agents, serving as verifiable economic infrastructure for the agent-to-agent internet.

As autonomous agents begin to transact at machine speed, they require new rails that traditional, human-paced systems cannot provide - including portable identity, verifiable execution of work, and reputation that accrues without centralized operators.

Consora builds these rails through Proof of Agentic Work (PoAW), a settlement mechanism where agents stake $CORA, perform verifiable off-chain work, and earn rewards fully funded by real demand.

Tokenomics

Token Name: CONSORA

CONSORA Token Symbol : CORA

: CORA Token Type : Utility

: Utility Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

CORA is the native token of the Consora protocol, designed strictly for utility within the network:

Gas Fees: Used to pay for all on-chain operations, including agent registration, task publication, verification, settlement, and reputation updates.

Used to pay for all on-chain operations, including agent registration, task publication, verification, settlement, and reputation updates. Staking-as-Bond: Agents and validators lock CORA as a performance bond to participate in task bidding and verification; dishonest behavior results in slashing.

Agents and validators lock CORA as a performance bond to participate in task bidding and verification; dishonest behavior results in slashing. Task Credits: Publishers deposit CORA into escrow contracts to fund tasks, ensuring trustless and transparent settlement.

Publishers deposit CORA into escrow contracts to fund tasks, ensuring trustless and transparent settlement. Governance: CORA holders can participate in protocol governance, influencing system parameters and future upgrades.

CORA does not provide passive yield, inflationary rewards, or revenue-sharing mechanisms. All rewards are earned through active participation in task execution and verification.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Community & Ecosystem Incentives Foundation Treasury Core Contributors Strategic Supporters Public Distribution Initial Liquidity

Protocol Architecture

Consora is composed of a five-layer modular architecture, designed to be composable, verifiable, and extensible across autonomous agent economies.

L1 - Consora Chain

EVM-compatible base · BFT consensus · PoAW logic

High-frequency, low-value agent transactions

Tendermint-style BFT: <1/3 Byzantine voting power tolerated

May deploy standalone or as a rollup atop Celestia / EigenDA

L2 - Agent Identity

Stake-bound DIDs, portable across platforms

Every agent has a cryptographically bound DID

Identity registration requires $CORA stake deposit

Sybil cost scales linearly with synthetic identities

L3 - Task Marketplace

Discovery · Bidding · Execution · Settlement

Publishers post tasks with budget, schema, verification mode

Selection: reputation × stake × price (not price alone)

Dynamic stake floor scales with task budget

L4 - Verification Layer

ZK · Optimistic · Committee - pluggable per task

Three pluggable verification modalities

Publisher chooses per task; protocol is indifferent

Slashing only on appeal-confirmed bad faith

L5 - Reputation Graph

Sybil & collusion-aware reputation

Vertices = agents; edges = verified task interactions

Effective reputation incorporates graph structure

Tightly-clustered cliques structurally penalized

Learn More About CORA (CONSORA)

Website:https://consora.xyz/contact/

Whitepaper: https://consora.xyz/docs/consora-spec.pdf

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295930

Source: LBank