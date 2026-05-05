Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed CORA (CONSORA) at 10:00 on May 3, 2026 (UTC).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/295930_9903ad1d44ef9959_001full.jpg
Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/zh-TC/trade/cora_usdt
About CORA (CONSORA)
Consora is a coordination protocol for autonomous AI agents, serving as verifiable economic infrastructure for the agent-to-agent internet.
As autonomous agents begin to transact at machine speed, they require new rails that traditional, human-paced systems cannot provide - including portable identity, verifiable execution of work, and reputation that accrues without centralized operators.
Consora builds these rails through Proof of Agentic Work (PoAW), a settlement mechanism where agents stake $CORA, perform verifiable off-chain work, and earn rewards fully funded by real demand.
Tokenomics
- Token Name: CONSORA
- Token Symbol: CORA
- Token Type: Utility
- Blockchain: BSC
Token Utility
CORA is the native token of the Consora protocol, designed strictly for utility within the network:
- Gas Fees: Used to pay for all on-chain operations, including agent registration, task publication, verification, settlement, and reputation updates.
- Staking-as-Bond: Agents and validators lock CORA as a performance bond to participate in task bidding and verification; dishonest behavior results in slashing.
- Task Credits: Publishers deposit CORA into escrow contracts to fund tasks, ensuring trustless and transparent settlement.
- Governance: CORA holders can participate in protocol governance, influencing system parameters and future upgrades.
CORA does not provide passive yield, inflationary rewards, or revenue-sharing mechanisms. All rewards are earned through active participation in task execution and verification.
Allocation Breakdown:
|Category
|Community & Ecosystem Incentives
|Foundation Treasury
|Core Contributors
|Strategic Supporters
|Public Distribution
|Initial Liquidity
Protocol Architecture
Consora is composed of a five-layer modular architecture, designed to be composable, verifiable, and extensible across autonomous agent economies.
L1 - Consora Chain
EVM-compatible base · BFT consensus · PoAW logic
- High-frequency, low-value agent transactions
- Tendermint-style BFT: <1/3 Byzantine voting power tolerated
- May deploy standalone or as a rollup atop Celestia / EigenDA
L2 - Agent Identity
Stake-bound DIDs, portable across platforms
- Every agent has a cryptographically bound DID
- Identity registration requires $CORA stake deposit
- Sybil cost scales linearly with synthetic identities
L3 - Task Marketplace
Discovery · Bidding · Execution · Settlement
- Publishers post tasks with budget, schema, verification mode
- Selection: reputation × stake × price (not price alone)
- Dynamic stake floor scales with task budget
L4 - Verification Layer
ZK · Optimistic · Committee - pluggable per task
- Three pluggable verification modalities
- Publisher chooses per task; protocol is indifferent
- Slashing only on appeal-confirmed bad faith
L5 - Reputation Graph
Sybil & collusion-aware reputation
- Vertices = agents; edges = verified task interactions
- Effective reputation incorporates graph structure
- Tightly-clustered cliques structurally penalized
Learn More About CORA (CONSORA)
Website:https://consora.xyz/contact/
Whitepaper: https://consora.xyz/docs/consora-spec.pdf
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website: https://www.lbank.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange
Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank
For media requests, please contact:
Email: press@lbank.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295930
Source: LBank