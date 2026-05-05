LinkDaddy LLC, a Florida-registered company, today announced the launch of CoC Vault, a documentation registry for South African importers preparing for the SABS Pre-Export Verification of Conformity programme that becomes mandatory on 20 September 2026 under Government Gazette No. 54374.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - LinkDaddy LLC, a Florida-registered technology company, today announced the launch of CoC Vault, an independent documentation registry serving South African importers ahead of new mandatory compliance requirements taking effect on 20 September 2026.

CoC Vault Goes Live Ahead of South Africa's 20 September Trade Deadline

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The registry, accessible at certificatesofconformity.co.za, provides South African importers with infrastructure to register, hash, and store Certificates of Conformity required under the South African Bureau of Standards Pre-Export Verification of Conformity programme. The programme was established by Government Gazette No. 54374, published on 20 March 2026, and becomes mandatory for five Phase 1 sectors imported from Mainland China: solar PV products, furniture, cosmetics, children's toys, and electrical appliances.

"Every Phase 1 shipment from Mainland China after 20 September 2026 must reference a valid Certificate of Conformity in its SAD500 customs declaration," said Anthony James Peacock, Founder of LinkDaddy LLC. "Without it, SARS Customs may detain the container under section 88(1)(a) of the Customs and Excise Act. We built CoC Vault to provide South African importers with the documentation infrastructure required to comply."

CoC Vault generates SHA-256 cryptographic hashes for each Certificate of Conformity uploaded to the registry, embeds the hash in an audit trail, and issues a permanent verification URL referenced on the SAD500 customs declaration. The verification URL allows SARS Customs to confirm the integrity of the documentation at pre-clearance. The registry maintains documents for the five-year retention period required under section 101 of the Customs and Excise Act.

The CoC Vault service operates under a tiered fee structure. A one-time R1,997 onboarding fee anchors the importer's identity against South African company registration records. A monthly R499 vault subscription maintains document accessibility. Per-shipment minting fees are charged at 2.0% of declared shipment value for shipments under R1 million, 1.0% for shipments between R1 million and R10 million, and 0.5% for shipments above R10 million.

"The South African import compliance regime requires private documentation infrastructure to support the regulatory framework SABS administers," Peacock said. "SABS sets the requirement and accredits the four authorised inspection bodies, which conduct the physical inspection in China and issue the Certificate of Conformity. The documentation vault layer, where the certificate is stored and made accessible to SARS Customs, is operated by private infrastructure providers. CoC Vault is one such provider."

The four inspection bodies authorised by SABS to issue Certificates of Conformity for the South African market are CCIC (China Certification & Inspection Group), SGS, Intertek, and Bureau Veritas. These bodies inspect Phase 1 goods at the point of export from China and issue the underlying compliance documentation that CoC Vault hosts.

LinkDaddy LLC has also published a knowledge base of 38 reference articles on the CoC Vault website covering common compliance questions for South African importers. The articles address topics including the Phase 1 sector scope, the SAD500 verification workflow, the role of the four authorised inspection bodies, and the differences between PVoC compliance and other South African regulatory programmes such as the Letter of Authority programme administered by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications.

The 20 September 2026 enforcement deadline is now 139 days away. Demurrage at the Durban Container Terminal is currently ZAR 6,693 per day per container under published Maersk tariff. The Customs and Excise Act provides no post-clearance remedy for non-compliance.

LinkDaddy LLC is also developing a parallel registry for South African and African exporters preparing for the European Union's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which establishes mandatory Digital Product Passport requirements rolling out across product categories from 2027 through 2030. The Digital Product Passport registry is accessible at digitalproductpassports.co.za.

About CoC Vault and LinkDaddy LLC

CoC Vault is operated by LinkDaddy LLC, a Florida-registered company headquartered in Clearwater. CoC Vault provides SHA-256 hashed Certificate of Conformity storage and SAD500-compatible verification URLs for South African importers preparing for the SABS PVoC programme. LinkDaddy LLC is independent of and not affiliated with the South African Bureau of Standards, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, the South African Revenue Service, or any agency of the Government of South Africa.

For importer guidance: certificatesofconformity.co.za

Contact: Anthony James Peacock, Founder LinkDaddy LLC 509 N Prescott Avenue, Suite B Clearwater, Florida 33755 United States anthonyjamespeacock.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295741

Source: Plentisoft