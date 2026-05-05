Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Nutravea, a Canadian supplement brand owned and operated by Gummiez Nutrition Inc., today announced the launch of its official direct-to-consumer website, https://nutravea.ca/, expanding availability beyond existing online marketplaces.

Founded in the Fraser Valley region of British Columbia, Nutravea develops Natural Health Products (NHPs) formulated for the Canadian market. The company focuses on standardized ingredient profiles, consistent manufacturing practices, and regulatory alignment under Health Canada requirements. Nutravea products are issued Natural Product Numbers (NPNs), indicating they have been reviewed by Health Canada for safety, quality, and label compliance under the Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD).

Additional information on the company's regulatory standards and product compliance can be found here.

The brand's current product lineup includes botanical extracts and nutritional compounds commonly used in modern supplement formulations. Each product is manufactured in Canada at site-licensed facilities operating under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), with processes in place to confirm ingredient identity, potency, and compliance with applicable contaminant limits.

Prior to launching its standalone website, Nutravea products were made available through major online retail platforms, where the brand established an initial customer base. The launch of nutravea.ca represents a transition toward a direct-to-consumer model, providing a centralized platform for product access and brand communication.

"The goal has been to build a Canadian supplement brand that operates within the regulatory framework while maintaining consistent product standards," said founder Kallum Mitterer. "This includes focusing on licensed Natural Health Products, clear labeling, and manufacturing practices aligned with Health Canada expectations."

The company emphasizes transparent formulation practices and standardized extracts across its product line. This approach is intended to support consistency from batch to batch while remaining aligned with Canadian regulatory requirements.

The launch comes amid continued demand for Health Canada licensed Natural Health Products across Canada, as consumers increasingly prioritize regulated products with defined ingredient standards and compliant labeling. Nutravea plans to expand its portfolio over time, with additional licensed products currently in development.

With fulfillment handled from Chilliwack, British Columbia, Nutravea aims to serve customers across Canada while maintaining a localized operational base. The direct-to-consumer website provides a foundation for future product releases and expanded availability.

Nutravea's current lineup includes products such as olive leaf extract, pygeum bark extract, and schisandra berry extract, each developed with defined ingredient specifications and standardized extract profiles. The company plans to expand its portfolio significantly, with dozens of additional Natural Health Products currently in development and expected to be introduced over time. These upcoming products are being formulated with the same focus on regulatory compliance, consistent manufacturing practices, and clearly defined ingredient standards.

About Nutravea

Nutravea is a Canadian supplement brand focused on Natural Health Products designed for the Canadian market. The company is owned and operated by Gummiez Nutrition Inc. and is based in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Nutravea products are manufactured in Canada at site-licensed facilities and are issued Natural Product Numbers (NPNs) by Health Canada.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency