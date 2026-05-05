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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2026 07:46 Uhr
103 Leser
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Datalec Precision Installations (DPI): Datalec Precision Installations Expands Middle East Footprint With New Saudi Arabia Entity

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a global provider of integrated data centre delivery solutions, today announced it has officially incorporated a new entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), marking a significant milestone in its strategic growth across the Middle East. The new Saudi entity strengthens DPI's ability to deliver end-to-end data centre design, build and fit-out services in one of the world's fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets.

Saudi Arabia is targeting approximately 1.5 gigawatts of data centre capacity by 2030 under its National Data Center Strategy, supported by large-scale public and private investment. Personal Data Protection Law and cloud regulations that require sensitive, personal and government data to be hosted in-country are further accelerating demand for local, compliant digital infrastructure solutions. In parallel, hyperscale cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google, Oracle and Microsoft are investing in cloud regions in the Kingdom, with Microsoft Azure expected to be live by the fourth quarter of 2026.

"Formalising our presence in Saudi Arabia is a pivotal step in DPI's Middle East growth journey and reflects our long-term commitment to the Kingdom's digital transformation," said Sean Christie, regional director, Middle East, DPI. "Building on the strong foundation we have established in the UAE, our new Saudi entity allows us to support customers and partners in-country with the same precision, agility and comprehensive capabilities they already rely on across the region."

DPI's expansion into Saudi Arabia builds on the company's regional hub in Dubai, a 51,000-square-foot facility that serves as its Middle East head office, manufacturing centre, marketing suite and training hub. From this base, DPI delivers a full spectrum of services, including grey space technical fit-outs, whitespace integration, lifecycle services, facilities management and high-value technical fit-outs for some of the region's most demanding data centre environments.

The Saudi entity will enable DPI to bring these capabilities closer to customers in the Kingdom, supporting hyperscalers, colocation providers and enterprises as they scale to meet growing cloud, AI and data localisation requirements. DPI's modular, scalable and sustainability-focused solutions are designed to help clients accelerate deployment, improve resilience and reduce total cost of ownership across the data centre lifecycle.

"Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a global digital infrastructure hub, and we see tremendous opportunity to create local value through in-country delivery, skills development and long-term partnerships," Christie said. "By combining DPI's regional experience with deep local insight, our Saudi team will be well positioned to help customers navigate the next wave of growth driven by AI, cloud and smart government initiatives."

DPI's Saudi expansion forms part of a broader Middle East strategy centred on sustained regional investment in leadership, delivery capability, health, safety and environmental standards, and sales engineering expertise. As demand for high-performance, sustainable and AI-ready data centre infrastructure continues to accelerate, DPI remains committed to supporting multi-market programmes across the region.

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers global data centre solutions, specialising in M&E and connectivity design, bespoke manufacturing, modular solutions, installation, and data centre services. With unmatched expertise, we offer consultancy, cleaning, electronic security, remote hands and migrations. By delivering advanced, future-ready data centres, we empower clients to embrace and lead the AI revolution through innovation and digital transformation.

Media Contact
Ilissa Miller
iMiller Public Relations
Email: datalec@imillerpr.com
Tel: 1.914.315.6424


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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