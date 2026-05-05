Transaction strengthens Regnology's global position as the go-to partner for AI-powered regulatory reporting, risk, and ALM

Regnology, a global provider at the intersection of regulatory, risk, finance and supervisory technology, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Moody's Regulatory Reporting ALM Solutions business. The transaction expands Regnology's solution portfolio with Moody's comprehensive capabilities covering Basel III compliance, IFRS 9 impairment, large-bank asset and liability management (ALM), Solvency II insurance reporting, and prudential and statistical regulatory reporting.

The transaction closes at a pivotal inflection point. Financial institutions face intensifying regulatory scrutiny, growing data complexity, and rising expectations for governance and auditability, while advances in artificial intelligence are creating new opportunities to modernize control frameworks and operating models. Regnology is responding by accelerating its Straight-Through Reporting (STR) vision and leveraging the combined capabilities of the transaction to deliver more resilient, transparent, and efficient frameworks across the regulatory, risk, and finance functions.

For clients transitioning from Moody's, Regnology's foremost commitment is to business continuity and service excellence, supported by a global team of more than 2,500 professionals, including over 1,000 dedicated regulatory, risk, and service specialists.

Rob Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of Regnology said: "The completion of this transaction is a powerful catalyst for advancing our ambition to build the compliance operating system of the future and to break down traditional silos between Chief Risk Officers and Chief Financial Officers. By combining expanded functional coverage with deep regulatory expertise and modern, governed technology, we are uniquely positioned to help institutions strengthen control frameworks, increase transparency, and turn compliance into a source of insight and confidence."

The combined solutions will strengthen and extend Regnology's existing best-of-breed solution lines, including Regnology Reporting Hub (RRH), Regnology Risk Hub (RRiH), and Regnology Finance Hub (RFH), enhancing coverage across regulatory reporting, finance, risk, capital, liquidity, and ALM. As these solution lines are progressively onboarded onto Ascend, Regnology's next-generation, modular, cloud-native platform, they will benefit from the platform's shared services, scale and operational resilience, while retaining their domain-specific strengths.

This approach builds on Regnology's proven, battle-tested ability to deliver transformation at scale while preserving continuity. The recently introduced RGI governed intelligence layer further strengthens Ascend by enabling a scalable, governed environment where data, intelligence, and workflows converge, reducing fragmentation and manual intervention across the regulatory lifecycle.

Looking ahead, Regnology will continue to invest in talent, platform innovation, and AI to meet the evolving regulatory demands of global financial markets.

About Regnology

Regnology is a recognized leader in regulatory, risk, tax, and finance reporting technology- connecting regulators and the regulated across more than 100 countries. Our unique position enables us to span the full spectrum of industry needs, delivering solutions that address both oversight and compliance requirements to a broad range of clients, including global Tier 1 banks, local and regional institutions, corporates, insurers, and authorities.

With presence in over 30 countries and deep local expertise, Regnology combines a truly global approach with an understanding of regional regulatory requirements. Our unified data model and "map once, report many" methodology ensure consistency, auditability, and scalability across jurisdictions, while our modular, cloud-native solutions empower clients to achieve compliance, unlock enterprise-wide insights, and future-proof their operations.

Regnology's leadership is underpinned by fast-paced growth and a front-running approach to innovation, continually investing in automation, AI, and domain expertise to deliver future-ready solutions.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260504135988/en/

Contacts:

Mireille Adebiyi Chief Marketing Officer

Email: mireille.adebiyi@regnology.net