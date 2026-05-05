Eficode Oy: Eficode receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 for Software Solutions

Eficode has been named Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 for Software Solutions, recognizing performance in new business development, thought leadership, and delivering solutions that complement Atlassian's offering.

HELSINKI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian announced today that Eficode has been awarded the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 for Software Solutions in recognition of their exemplary contributions and achievements throughout the calendar year 2025. This accolade acknowledges exceptional performance in new business development, thought leadership, and the delivery of products and services that effectively complement Atlassian's offerings.

Eficode was among the select group of partners honored at the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year awards, in recognition of their sustained commitment and outstanding customer engagement.

"Our Partner of the Year winners represent the very best of our ecosystem-driving innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the incredible impact they've made in helping customers unlock their full potential with Atlassian," said Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams every day. We focus on helping organizations use AI in the software development lifecycle and build effective software tooling that supports real business outcomes. It's rewarding to see the impact this has on our clients' success, and we're excited to keep building on that with Atlassian," said Henri Hämäläinen, Chief Product Officer and Co-CEO of Eficode.

Eficode brings deep experience in AI-driven software development and building effective SDLC tooling that helps teams work smarter. They have supported organizations such as Air France-KLM, Supercell, and The Very Group in saving costs, future-proofing their environment for innovation, and building more efficient software processes and better customer experiences. Learn more about Eficode's work with Atlassian solutions.

Media contacts

Henri Hämäläinen, CPO, Co-CEO at Eficode, henri.hamalainen@eficode.com, +358 50 487 3291

Simon Wood, CRO, Co-CEO at Eficode, simon.wood@eficode.com, +44 7920 002769

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