A&M accelerates applied AI at scale-combining operator expertise, senior hires, and firm-wide governance to drive measurable client results.

Leading global professional services firm Alvarez Marsal (A&M) announced new AI leadership and the formation of a Global AI Board, reinforcing its focus on embedding AI into execution to deliver measurable results for clients.

Antonio Alvarez III (A3), Managing Director, who has led some of A&M's most complex turnarounds and has founded and built its European operations since 2001, will chair the Global AI Board. He is a leading driver of the firm's pivot into the age of AI.

The Board includes Malka Katzin, Chief AI Knowledge Officer, and Steve Wallace, Chief Operating Officer, alongside regional and service line leadership, and is responsible for coordinating A&M's firm-wide approach to embedding AI into client delivery. Ms. Katzin recently joined A&M from Boston Consulting Group, where she served as Executive Director for Digital Workplace, Knowledge Technology, and Product Enablement, and led the firm's internal generative AI transformation initiatives. Mr. Wallace brings deep experience in scaling global operations and driving delivery excellence firmwide.

As AI investment accelerates globally, the imperative has shifted from adoption to execution. A&M is meeting that moment embedding AI directly into client engagements, combining deep sector expertise with hands-on delivery to accelerate performance, drive growth, and produce results. A&M has attracted senior AI practitioners from leading consulting firms and global technology companies, drawn to the firm's operator-led model and its focus on delivering measurable outcomes over theory.

"At A&M, we are applying AI with the same pragmatism and discipline we bring to everything we do, both for clients as well as for ourselves," Mr. Alvarez III said. "For us, it is about using AI in real environments, combined with our operational expertise to drive lasting competitive advantage for our clients."

The Board will oversee the integration of AI into A&M's core service lines, ensuring consistency of approach across regions. It will also play a significant role in governance, risk management, and the responsible scaling of AI capabilities across client engagements and the firm's internal operations.

"AI is breaking the traditional consulting model and we are built for what comes next," Ms. Katzin said. "A&M's entrepreneurial culture, operational rigor, and agility are amplified by AI, delivering measurable value for our clients."

Mr. Wallace adds, "We foresee that AI will comprise 50% of A&M's services within the next three years. In Europe, it's already approaching 20% of our revenues and is now accelerating across our North America and Asia business lines."

A&M is actively delivering AI-enabled transformation programs across a range of industries. These include enterprise-wide AI deployments, operating model redesigns, process transformations that drive both cost efficiency and revenue growth, as well as initiatives reshaping how organizations collaborate and operate at scale.

About Alvarez Marsal

Founded in 1983, Alvarez Marsal is a leading global professional services firm founded by Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal. Renowned for its leadership, action, and results, Alvarez Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement, and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients' unique challenges. With a worldwide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators, and industry authorities, Alvarez Marsal helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms, and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk, and unlock value at every stage of growth.

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Contacts:

Jen Hemmerdinger, A&M Global Public Relations Director, globalmedia@alvarezandmarsal.com or Headland: Del Jones djones@headlandconsultancy.com