euroAtlantic Airways ("EAA"), a leading global provider of passenger widebody aircraft wet-leasing and charter services, and Njord Partners portfolio company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pauls Calitis as Chief Executive Officer, effective 18 May 2026. Pauls will succeed Stewart Higginson, who has served as CEO since early 2024 and who will assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. The appointment marks the next phase of the company's development under Njord Partners.

Pauls brings more than three decades of expertise in the aviation industry, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member at airBaltic, having also held the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer in 2025. Over his career progressing from pilot to senior executive leadership, he played a central role in the airline's development and transformation into one of Europe's most efficient and respected carriers. His leadership helped establish the airline as a benchmark for operational excellence, fleet modernisation, and ACMI service quality, core focus areas for EAA.

During his tenure at airBaltic, Pauls successfully managed the airline's comprehensive fleet modernization process and the expansion of airBaltic's ACMI business, supporting Tier-1 European airlines known for their high standards. With a strong focus on operational excellence, safety and delivery, his experience positions Pauls well to drive EAA's ambition to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner for the industry's most discerning clients.

EAA has undergone a significant transformation since Njord Partners became majority owners in 2024. For 2026, EAA's capacity is substantially committed, with limited fleet availability remaining for 2027. The company is also set to further expand its fleet in the second half of the year with the addition of two Airbus A330 aircraft, representing 100% growth in EAA's fleet size in just over a year.

With several long-term contracts in place and continuously high customer interest, EAA is well-positioned to navigate current market turbulence and capitalise on growth opportunities. Pauls's proven ability to deliver operational resilience, foster customer confidence, and build high-performing teams will undoubtedly enhance EAA's ability to meet the evolving needs of the market.

Pauls will be based at EAA's headquarters in Lisbon, where he will lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Stewart Higginson, outgoing CEO and incoming Non-Executive Chairman, said: "Pauls brings with him an exceptional track record of operational and commercial leadership, underpinned by a people-first approach and a commitment to quality. His expertise in ACMI operations, coupled with his success in navigating industry challenges and fostering growth, makes him the ideal leader to continue EAA's trajectory of success."

Pauls Calitis, incoming CEO, commented: "I am honored to join EuroAtlantic Airways at such an exciting time in its journey. EAA has made tremendous strides in recent years, and I look forward to building on this momentum to further enhance the company's operational excellence, customer focus, and market leadership in the ACMI and charter segments."

About euroAtlantic Airways

euroAtlantic Airways is a Portugal-based airline specializing in global ACMI and charter solutions, operating a diverse fleet of widebody passenger aircraft. Headquartered in Carnaxide and based at Lisbon Airport, it offers wet-lease, charter services, and Ad-Hoc flights across the globe, and has served 727 Airports in 167 countries in 32 years of operations. With over three decades of expertise in the aviation industry, EAA has established itself as a global leader in providing ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and Charter solutions. Over the years, the Company has earned a reputation for delivering tailored services that meet the unique needs of its clients, with a continued focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation. Since 2024, euroAtlantic Airways is majority owned by Njord Partners.

To find out more visit: https://www.euroatlantic.pt

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a special situations investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions. Established in 2013, Njord Partners manages capital in excess of €1 billion. Investing in European middle-market companies facing complex situations, its mission is to deliver superior risk-weighted returns to investors while preserving capital. As a capital partner, Njord Partners offers flexible debt and equity solutions, actively facilitating strategic and operational enhancements within its portfolio companies to drive value.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/

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Contacts:

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Jennifer Renwick

Letaba Rimell

njord@apcoworldwide.com