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WKN: A1KC94 | ISIN: GB00B7TW1V39 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YD
Frankfurt
04.05.26 | 08:18
1,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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REDCENTRIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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REDCENTRIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4801,60009:31
PR Newswire
05.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Stellanor completes acquisition of eight data centers from Redcentric

DWS-backed platform now operating eleven UK data centers serving enterprise and AI-ready workloads

LONDON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellanor Datacenters, the UK's fastest-growing urban data center company backed by DWS, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of eight data centers from UK managed services provider Redcentric plc.

The addition of these facilities - serving approximately 450 enterprise customers - marks a milestone in Stellanor's strategy to build a leading platform of urban data centers, offering national and international enterprises wholesale and AI-ready colocation capacity.

Stellanor now operates eleven strategically located data centers across the UK - in London North (Goswell Road), London East (Braham Street), London West (Heathrow), London City (Shoreditch), Reading, Cambridge, Woking, Gatwick, Byfleet, West Yorkshire and Hemel Hempstead - with 39MVA of secured grid capacity.

The integrated portfolio positions Stellanor to deliver high-density colocation capabilities, advanced cooling systems, robust security and sustainable operations powered through renewable energy procurement across its growing network.

Stellanor is implementing coordinated infrastructure upgrades across the network, including high-density power capabilities, advanced cooling systems and enhanced fiber interconnection - enabling the platform to support AI inference, machine learning and real-time analytics workloads while maintaining zero service disruption for existing clients.

"This acquisition represents a transformative step in building the UK's leading urban data center platform," said Michael Tobin CBE, Chairman of the Board, Stellanor. "We've scaled from two to eleven facilities in nine months, backed by the infrastructure fund managed by DWS Group. This enables Stellanor to serve the accelerating demand for enterprise colocation and AI-ready infrastructure across the UK, with further expansion into Ireland and the Nordic regions planned. We're building the platform for a digital future that's close to the businesses and people who depend on it."

Michelle Senecal De Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer Redcentric plc. "We're confident our data center clients will benefit from Stellanor's platform approach and DWS backing. We look forward to continuing to develop our partnership together and building on the strong ties we have built through this sales process."

About Stellanor

Stellanor is the UK's fastest-growing urban data center company, backed by the global investment manager DWS. We deliver AI-ready enterprise in urban centers, powered through renewable energy. Digital business thrives on relationships. Around the corner. Around the clock. www.stellanordatacenters.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970914/Stellanor_Chairman.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stellanor-completes-acquisition-of-eight-data-centers-from-redcentric-302760294.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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