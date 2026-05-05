KraneShares Expands KWEB UCITS ETF Offering with EUR and GBP Hedged Listings on London Stock Exchange

LONDON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a global asset manager known for its research-driven, high-conviction investment strategies, has announced that, as of 28/Apr/2026, the EUR and GBP hedged share classes of the KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (KWEB) are available for trading on London Stock Exchange. These new listings provide European investors with greater flexibility to access China's leading internet and technology companies while managing currency exposure.

KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF - New Hedged Share Classes

Currency Ticker ISIN EUR Hedged KWEH IE000K3YPA16 GBP Hedged KWBH IE000CD5SH30



With the introduction of EUR and GBP hedged share classes, KraneShares enhances the accessibility of its flagship China ETF for European investors. The ETF aims to track the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, offering exposure to many of China's most innovative and high-growth companies across sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), e-commerce, cloud computing, fintech, and online entertainment.

As China continues to advance its global leadership in AI - spanning large language models, cloud infrastructure, autonomous systems, and next-generation digital applications - many of the companies held within KWEB remain at the forefront of these developments. Key index constituents include Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, and Meituan, among others shaping China's digital economy.

Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares, commented on the expansion:

"Following the continued global demand for our KWEB strategy, the launch of EUR and GBP hedged share classes on the London Stock Exchange represents an important step in supporting European investors. Currency considerations are increasingly important in today's macro environment, and these new share classes allow investors to access China's leading internet and technology companies while mitigating foreign exchange volatility. We remain committed to delivering innovative and accessible solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Enhanced Access with Currency Flexibility

The addition of EUR and GBP hedged share classes is designed to support a broader range of investors by:

Reducing exposure to USD currency fluctuations

Providing more precise portfolio allocation for European-based investors

Enhancing the usability of KWEB within multi-currency portfolios





A Gateway to China's Digital and AI Economy

The KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF continues to provide targeted exposure to companies driving the growth of China's digital economy, including leaders in:

Large language models and generative AI

Cloud computing and hyperscale infrastructure

Fintech and AI-enhanced financial services

Next-generation consumer internet platforms

E-commerce, logistics, and digital payments





About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to the world's most powerful growth themes. From China's dynamic capital markets to emerging technologies, alternatives, carbon, covered calls and fixed income, we aim to help investors position portfolios for the future. By combining innovative products, deep expertise, and trusted global partnerships, KraneShares helps investors capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy. Together, we focus on delivering exceptional client experiences and innovative solutions. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

For standard performance, top 10 holdings, risks, and other fund information, please click here. Holdings are subject to change.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of capital. The value of investments linked to China may be subject to additional risks, including regulatory, political, and market risks.

This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS, the KIID, and the PRIIPS before making any final investment decision.

The Class EUR Hedged shares and Class GBP Hedged shared are Currency Hedged Share Classes (as defined in the prospectus). The Fund may use FDI for the purposes of hedging the foreign exchange risk of these classes, including forward foreign exchange contracts, foreign exchange futures and foreign exchange swaps. This hedging seeks to minimise the effect of exchange rate fluctuations between the base currency (USD) and the relevant share class currency. Where the hedge is applied successfully, the performance of the hedged class is likely to move in line with the performance of the share classes denominated in the base currency. The use of this hedging may substantially limit holders of the relevant class from benefiting if the class currency decreases in value relative to the base currency. Further details are set out in the "Currency Hedging at Share Class Level" section of the prospectus and the "Currency Hedging" section of the supplement for the Fund.

Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

info@kraneshares.com