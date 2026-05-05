A German research team has developed a nondestructive, on-site method to quantify water ingress in photovoltaic modules using near-infrared absorption (NIRA) spectroscopy calibrated with Karl-Fischer titration (KFT). The approach enables precise measurement of absolute moisture content in sealed modules without disassembly, improving inspection, failure analysis, and lifetime prediction.A German research group has developed a novel, nondestructive method to quantify water ingress in solar modules on site. The technique uses near-infrared absorption (NIRA) spectroscopy calibrated against absolute ...

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