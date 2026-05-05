Western Australia plans to establish a clean energy fund to support transmission and network projects, as state-owned coal-fired power plants approach retirement, according to the state government. Australia The Western Australia government plans to establish a AUD 1.4 billion ($1 billion) clean energy fund to support transmission and network services projects to boost delivery of clean energy. The Australian state's government-owned coal-fired power stations are scheduled to retire by 2030, including the 340 MW Collie Power Station (2027) and approximately 454 MW Muja D Power Station (2029). ...

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