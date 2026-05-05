Partnership to scale one of Europe's largest autonomous energy management solutions amid accelerating decarbonisation mandates and rising AI adoption in commercial real estate

Bregal Milestone, a leading European software growth private equity firm, today announced a majority growth investment in meteoviva GmbH ("meteoviva" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-powered predictive building energy management. meteoviva's intelligent solutions combine a proprietary physics-based thermodynamic model with AI to deliver energy cost reductions of up to 45 percent across large-scale commercial real estate portfolios, without structural retrofits.

meteoviva is widely recognised as a market leader in autonomous building energy management, with over 500 buildings across 19 countries, accounting for 11.5 million square metres of real estate under active control. Its customer base includes some of Europe's most demanding buildings, among them Germany's largest office building, The Squaire at Frankfurt Airport, the BMW Group IT Centre in Munich, and the DC Tower in Vienna. meteoviva is the first provider in its category certified by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB).

meteoviva sits at the intersection of two of the most powerful structural shifts reshaping European real estate: the accelerating regulatory push for verifiable decarbonisation under CSRD and ESRS, and the rapid adoption of AI in physical asset management. While most entrants to the space rely on generic machine learning applied to building data, meteoviva's edge comes from nearly 15 years of validated thermodynamic modelling paired with a continuously learning AI layer. This combination, built on more than 14 million hours of real-world operating data, is the foundation for an autonomous control layer that delivers proven energy cost reductions.

"meteoviva has built its position by delivering measurable results at scale. From offices to airports, our mission is to create reliable improvements in energy efficiency for every building," said Eric Giese, Managing Director at meteoviva. "Partnering with Bregal Milestone gives us the capital and operational support to accelerate our European expansion, extend our AI leadership, and serve a rapidly growing base of institutional real estate owners facing regulatory complexity and energy price volatility."

"Our investment in meteoviva is the culmination of years of research in the energy management category in the real estate vertical, and meteoviva stands apart on every dimension that matters: the depth of its proprietary operating data, the quality of its customer base, and an unmatched customer value proposition based on contractually guaranteed outcomes in a market where most vendors only promise insights," said Jan Bruennler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Bregal Milestone. "In a world where AI is being applied to almost every software category, meteoviva is one of the rare cases where a real-world data moat and a physics-grounded model make the AI meaningfully better, delivering a return on investment for customers. We are delighted to partner with the meteoviva team for the next chapter of growth."

The partnership will fund accelerated expansion across European markets, continued investment in meteoviva's AI and autonomous control roadmap, and the broadening of the platform's solution suite for commercial real estate owners and operators.

The founding shareholders will retain a significant minority stake in the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading sector-specialist private equity firm with c.€2 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading companies in B2B software, AI and cybersecurity. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €19 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About meteoviva

meteoviva is the leading AI-powered solutions provider for predictive and autonomous building energy management. Its proprietary physics-based thermodynamic model, combined with AI, enables institutional real estate owners and operators to deliver guaranteed energy cost reductions, carbon emission savings, and compliance with European sustainability regulations including the European Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), all without structural retrofits. With more than 14 million hours of operating data, 500+ deployments, and ISO 27001 certification, meteoviva is accelerating the decarbonisation and digitisation of the built environment worldwide. For more information on meteoviva, visit www.meteoviva.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

For Bregal Milestone

Siqi Wu

Marketing Communications Manager

siqi.wu@bregal.com

For meteoviva

Dr. Jennifer Fest

Head of Communication Marketing

jennifer.fest@meteoviva.com