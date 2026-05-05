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PR Newswire
05.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
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IDX Opens Geneva Office and Strengthens Global Data & Insights Capability

New Swiss presence and specialist team integration support growing global demand for evidence-based, defensible communications strategies

LONDON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX today announced the opening of its new Geneva office and the integration of a specialist Data & Insights team, strengthening the company's international footprint and expanding its ability to help clients worldwide build communications strategies grounded in evidence, market intelligence and audience insight.

The expansion gives IDX an on-the-ground presence in Switzerland while adding further depth to its Data & Insights capability. The Geneva-based team will work closely with IDX specialists across performance marketing and corporate communications, helping clients develop a clearer view of the markets they operate in and the forces shaping their growth.

The move aligns with Destination 250 - Customers First, IDX's global strategy to grow its team by 250, focused on deepening client value, strengthening delivery and investing in the capabilities that matter most to clients.

The investment strengthens the Data pillar of IDX's Connected Content model, which combines Creative, Data, Technology and Media to create what IDX calls The Multiplier Effect, helping clients multiply what matters through more connected, measurable and effective work.

"IDX is experiencing phenomenal growth, and our new Geneva office gives us boots on the ground to better serve clients across Europe and globally across performance marketing, investor relations and corporate communications," said Crispin Beale, Worldwide CEO, IDX. "Data has been at the heart of this business for decades, and this centre of excellence reflects our continued investment in that capability. It's an incredibly exciting time for IDX, and I look forward to the next phase of our growth as we continue to expand globally."

"This is an exciting step in IDX's growth story and a clear response to what clients are asking for: more evidence-based thinking, stronger market context and clearer rationale behind their communications strategies," said Chris Corrigan, Chief Customer Growth Officer, IDX. "Our new presence in Geneva, combined with deeper Data & Insights expertise, strengthens the way we support clients globally, giving them earlier access to the insight and market context they need to make better-informed decisions and turn evidence into action."

The Geneva office will strengthen relationships with existing clients in the region, support re-engagement with former partners and create new opportunities for IDX with organisations operating across European and global markets. It reflects IDX's continued investment in the capabilities that matter most to clients as communications, marketing and corporate reputation work become increasingly data-led and commercially accountable.

"IDX's integrated offer across insights, performance marketing and corporate communications, powered by the combination of human intelligence, advanced technology and AI, represents exactly where the industry is heading," said Lonneke de Roo, Head of Data & Insights, IDX. "I am delighted to join the business and help clients navigate increasingly complex markets with clearer evidence, sharper insight and more connected strategies."

ABOUT IDX

IDX is a global strategic communications and marketing agency, headquartered in London with offices around the world, including New York, London, Phoenix, Helsinki, Gothenburg, Geneva, and Vadodara. Working with more than 1,600 clients across sectors, IDX combines deep industry knowledge with a data-first mindset to help ambitious brands thrive in complex, fast-moving markets. The firm specialises in performance marketing, investor relations, and stakeholder engagement, delivering integrated campaigns that drive meaningful business outcomes. Visit www.idx.inc to learn more.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idx-opens-geneva-office-and-strengthens-global-data--insights-capability-302762181.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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