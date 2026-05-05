Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 46-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmen mit der Milliarden-Strategie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBPP | ISIN: US89854H1023 | Ticker-Symbol: TH1
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 15:33
2,568 Euro
+7,81 % +0,186
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TTEC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TTEC HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3662,41210:30
2,3662,41210:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2026 10:10 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TTEC Services Corporation: ECCA and TTEC Release "Visionary Voices" Research on the Future of Contact Centre Sales in Europe

Report finds growing shift to sales through service, increased focus on lifetime value, and broader use of AI to support human-led selling

LONDON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), today announced the release of new research in collaboration with the European Customer Contact Alliance (ECCA).

The report, "Visionary Voices: How Are European Organisations Changing Their Sales Approach in the Contact Centre?", examines how contact centre sales strategies are evolving amid shifting customer expectations, changing channel behaviour, and new technology capabilities.

"Across industries, organisations are rethinking how revenue is generated, protected and grown within the contact centre," said Simon Dillsworth, TTEC senior vice president and head of EMEA, RevGen, and Automotive portfolios. "The shift is not simply about improving sales performance, but about redefining how the full customer lifecycle is managed."

Key Findings
Outbound selling is becoming less effective across Europe. In the United Kingdom, 48 per cent of people never answer unidentified calls and 33 per cent rarely do. As a result, organisations are shifting toward sales through service, enabling advisers to complete relevant commercial actions during service interactions using real-time data and tools.

At the same time, the contact centre's commercial role is expanding across the customer lifecycle, with revenue growth increasingly driven by these service-led interactions as digital self-service handles simpler transactions.

AI and data are further transforming selling through real-time assistance, deeper insights, and more proactive engagement, while human-led selling remains essential for complex decisions.

This collaborative report is based on a deep analysis of quantitative industry research combined with focus groups held in March 2026 with contact centre leaders from companies spanning multiple industries and contact centre models, including Air France KLM, Barclaycard, BT Group, DHL, Nespresso, VodafoneThree, Natwest and Volkswagen Group.

Leigh Hopwood, Chair of ECCA, said: "No single market tells the whole story and no single sector has all the answers - but collectively, the viewpoints of the leaders who contributed to this research paint a rich and honest picture of where the art and science of sales within the European contact centre stands today, and where it is headed."

About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX). Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact centre technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company's operational business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at ttec.com.

Media Contact
Meredith Matthews
Meredith.matthews@ttec.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.