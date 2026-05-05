When wholesale electricity prices drop below zero during periods of excess renewable generation, as they did over the recent holiday weekend in Europe, flexibility becomes a revenue source. Deutschland When electricity prices fall deeply into negative territory, as they did over the recent holiday weekend, flexibility becomes a revenue stream. In other European markets, households with battery storage and electric vehicles are already actively earning money. Jan Hicl, chief product officer at Delta Green, explains how the business model works. Politically, Germany is increasingly expected to make ...

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