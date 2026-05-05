With the "AMAG Energy Flexpool," existing photovoltaic systems in commercial, industrial, and multi-family buildings can now participate in the Swiss balancing energy market without additional hardware and via fully remote integration. Self-consumption, however, remains fully possible. Germany The Swiss balancing energy market is opening up to smaller, decentralized assets. Until now, the grid operator Swissgrid has sourced balancing energy mainly from large power plants and industrial facilities. Novagrid AG, which specializes in digital grid integration and virtual power plant solutions, and ...

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