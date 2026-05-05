Australia's rooftop solar market climbed by 31% in the past month with the latest data revealing that a record 442 MW of small-scale PV capacity was installed across the country in April 2026. Australia Australian households and businesses installed more rooftop solar last month than in any other month on record with new data from solar and storage market analyst SunWiz showing 442 MW of sub-100 kW rooftop PV capacity was registered nationwide in April 2026. This marked a 31% increase on the 341 MW registered across the country in March and is almost double the 225 MW of new capacity registered ...

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