Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America) proudly announce the final agenda, speakers, and event partners for the highly anticipated Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 8, 2026 at Hart House in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, during Women's Health Month.

Designed to bring together leaders across public relations, investor relations, media, marketing, communications, and business, the WorkWell Conference continues to champion the intersection of career growth, wellbeing, and innovation in the modern workplace.

This year's conference features a dynamic lineup of industry experts and interactive sessions focused on artificial intelligence, mental health, leadership, visibility, and financial growth, paired with curated networking experiences throughout the day.

Agenda: Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference 2026

Master of Ceremonies: Kristina Holle, The Authentic You Coaching

9:30 a.m. Opening Remarks: Talia Beckett Davis, Women in PR North America



9:45 a.m. Panel Session: What Works Well Now? The Modern Communicator's Playbook. Exploring what communications leaders much rethink to remain relevant, credible, and impactful in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Moderator: Alliance B. Daniels, ONE Campaign.

Speakers: Candice So, Gusto; Julia Ippolito, Monks; Meaghan Beech, NATIONAL Public Relations; and Julia Oosterman, City of Toronto.

10:30 a.m. Networking Break: Sponsored by Notified

11:00 a.m. Panel Session: How Are Communicators Thinking About AI in 2026?

Exploring how communications professionals are leveraging AI to drive strategy, creativity, and results.

Moderator: Eric Tang, Front Street Partners.

Speakers: Lisa Davis, Notified; Liz Culley-Sullo, BrainBox AI; Stephanie Armstrong, Moxie Creative Studios; Leslie Quinton, La Caisse; and Leigh Dow, Mattermost.

11:45 a.m. Networking Lunch: Sponsored by Answir AI

1:00 p.m. The 15-Minute Reset: Move, Breathe and Recenter. A short energy system reset and techniques to stay focused and energized, by Clare Mitchell, Creating Clarety.

1:15 p.m. Panel Session: Wellbeing at Work, Mental Health, Ethics and Human-Centered Leadership. How leaders are prioritizing mental health while building ethical, people-first organizations.

Moderator: Callum Haney, Communications Consultant.

Speakers: Diane Wolf, Registered Psychotherapist; Dr. Charleanea Arellano, Psychologist and Coach; Daniella McCrorie, Veritas; Delsina West, Wellness Practitioner; and Serena Quaglia, Wellnutcake Inc.

2:00 p.m. Networking Break: Sponsored by TMX Newsfile

2:30 p.m. Panel Session: Visibility That Converts and Builds Trust. Influence, Creators and New Media. How to grow your presence, build credibility, and drive business results in a changing media landscape.

Moderator: Candice So, Gusto.

Speakers: Dawn Chubai, Live Selling School; Sara Rezaee, Edelman; Audrey Hyams Romoff, OverCat; Vandana Puranik, Active Ingredients; and Julie Cole, Mabel's Labels.

3:15 p.m. Panel Session: Wealth and Growth, Building Profitable, Sustainable Businesses and Careers. Strategies for long-term financial success, career advancement, and business growth.

Moderator: Tim Nash, Good Investing.

Speakers: Theodora Jean, Coldwater Communications; Heidi Ruggier, Matte PR; Katrina Owens, Katrina Owens Media; Leniece Lane, Small Town Soul Marketing; and Adrianne Fekete, I Am Unbreakable Global Media.

4:00 p.m. Networking Reception: Outdoor Quad Space, Hart House Toronto.

"WorkWell is more than a conference, it's a movement to redefine success in communications," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder and CEO of Women in PR North America. "This year's agenda reflects what professionals need most right now: practical insights on AI, meaningful conversations around wellbeing, and strategies to build both visibility and wealth in a rapidly evolving industry."

The conference offers attendees the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain actionable insights, and build meaningful relationships in an inspiring and collaborative environment.







Thank you to our 2026 conference sponsors: Gold Sponsor Notified; Lunch Sponsor Answir AI; Press Release Partner TMX Newsfile; Photographer Sam Lai Photography. Product Sponsors Organika, Dove Canada, and Elle Canada. Media Partners & Exhibitors: Pink Pearl PR, Career Ambitions, Women in Film and Television Toronto, The Social Snippet, Joy Headshot Lounge powered by Hivergy, Women in Renewable Energy, Women in Biz Network, Still Wild Jewelry, shutterb, and CN Floral Studio.

Conference Committee: Alliancé B. Daniels, Callum Haney, Candice So, Elizabeth Binette, and Talia Beckett Davis.

Additional details on registration, the agenda, and speakers can be found on the WorkWell conference website.

Women in PR North America is also inviting applications for membership, event speakers, and welcomes enquiries from companies interested in partnering.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295917

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.