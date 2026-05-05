Global corporate funding in the solar sector reached $11.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, with debt financing at its highest level in more than 10 years, says Mercom Capital Group.Solar sector debt financing reached $8.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026 - the highest level in more than a decade - while project acquisitions hit 18.4 GW, the most since 2022, according to Mercom Capital Group's latest quarterly funding and mergers and acquisitions report. Debt financing drove the quarter, reaching $8.9 billion across 28 deals - the highest level in over a decade, Mercom said. Venture ...

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