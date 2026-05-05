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PR Newswire
05.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Manoj Kohli Joins Alt DRX's Advisory Board, Asset Tokenisation in India and the Middle East Just Became Serious Business

As Tokenisation Transitions From Pilots To Commercial Reality, One Of India's Foremost Business Leaders Steps In To Help Alt DRX Scale

BENGALURU, India, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alt DRX, India's pioneering Tokenised Digital Real Estate Marketplace, today announced the addition of Mr. Manoj Kohli - a luminary of Indian business - to its Advisory Board, as a non-director advisor. The addition signals that the country's most battle-tested institutional minds now see this space not as speculation, but as a significant structural shift in how real assets will be owned, traded and democratised.

As the former MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel - where he scaled operations across 20 countries, growing the subscriber base from 2 million to over 400 million and subsequently as Country Head of SoftBank India, where he oversaw more than US$ 15 billion in investments across Ola, OYO, Zomato, Flipkart, Swiggy, and Meesho, Mr. Kohli has been central to India's digital evolution.

With Mr. Manoj Kohli joining an Advisory Board that already includes Mr. GN Bajpai, ex-Chairman, SEBI; Mr. Richard Rekhy, ex-CEO, KPMG India; Mr. Jitender Balakrishnan, ex-DMD, IDBI; Mr. Ganesh Balasubramanian, ex-Chairman, HSBC Technologies India; and Mr. Ananth Ravi of Reliance Industries - Alt DRX is quietly building Indian fintech's most formidable self-governance walls.

"Alt DRX's Advisory Board has been assembled on one principle - bringing together minds who have actually built institutions, scaled markets, and shaped policy, rather than merely observed them. Manoj Kohli embodies that rare combination of both strategic & operational depth that our young, but pathbreaking, company deeply needs as it enters its next phase of growth. As the Chair of Alt DRX's Advisory Board, I warmly welcome him and look forward to the wisdom he will bring to this exciting journey."
- Mr. GN Bajpai | Ex-Chairman, SEBI & LIC

"Housing is the most aspirational asset class in India and yet it has remained out of reach for many Indians. Tokenisation appears to have the potential to change that arithmetic permanently - not as a speculative instrument, but as an asset anchored access to qualified real estate. What Alt DRX has built in a short span, with deep foundational process credibility, is truly impressive. I am delighted to contribute my experience to guide them scale this mission across India and globally."
- Mr. Manoj Kohli | Global Business Advisor I Ex-MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel | Ex-Country Head, SoftBank India

"We are West Asia's largest D2C asset tokenisation marketplace, powered by algorithmic pricing, instant settlements & blockchain ledgers - and the first Fintech to receive the Token Service Provider License from Qatar Financial Centre. We are also in the process of obtaining consent from Indian Regulators at GIFT City to tokenise USD-denominated offshore assets. The platform operates at an ARR of ~$3.9M with ~425,000 annual transactions and the company has raised ~$5M." - Anand Narayanan, Co-Founder, Alt DRX

Media Contact:
Alt DRX Communications
ashreen@altdrx.com
www.AltDRX.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972216/Manoj_Kohli.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972220/Alt_DRX_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/manoj-kohli-joins-alt-drxs-advisory-board-asset-tokenisation-in-india-and-the-middle-east-just-became-serious-business-302762468.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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