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PR Newswire
05.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Tech-Enabled, Lightweight Aesthetics and Green Sustainability: A Close Look at Health & Recreation Category of 139th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From surgical robotics to compact massage furniture blending into modern interiors, and eco-friendly personal-care products leading a greener shift, a wave of innovation defined by high technology, lightweight design, and sustainability is reshaping the Health & Recreation category at the 139th Canton Fair.

Standing out from the displayed medical equipment, the new orthopedic and endoscopic surgical robots offer greater dexterity and precision, while a mobile capsule endoscopy system enables a painless 20-minute stomach exam. Its cloud platform supports large-scale, efficient gastrointestinal screening.

AI is also transforming medical training and diagnostics. Intelligent CPR evaluation systems now automate performance assessment, improving emergency-response education, while high-resolution virtual anatomy platforms offer realistic, data-driven simulation environments. These innovations collectively lower the cost of precision care and expand access to advanced screening tools.

Traditional massage equipment is undergoing a notable shift toward lighter, more aesthetic designs. New "light-massage" models reduce bulk by nearly a third while integrating entertainment features, wireless charging, and voice interaction. Blow-molded structures and air-pressure modules create softer, wave-like sensations, allowing wellness devices to blend seamlessly into minimalist home spaces.

In maternal care and daily health monitoring, smart wireless thermometers equipped with medical-grade sensors and cloud-based apps provide continuous, 24-hour temperature tracking, addressing the needs of new parents seeking real-time reassurance.

Eco-friendly materials and multifunctional design dominate the personal-care and outdoor-leisure products. New adhesive-free cosmetic brush sets use mechanical fastening and biodegradable fibers, reducing environmental impact and storage volume. Natural plant-fiber bath tools feature modular handles and dual-mode usability, highlighting sustainable craftsmanship. Electric surf-assist boards designed for both surface gliding and underwater propulsion, and multi-sport bags engineered with lightweight waterproof materials and protective hard-shell structures have also become highlights of the category.

The 139th Canton Fair shows how the boundaries of the Health & Recreation sector are rapidly expanding. Chinese manufacturers are now actively shaping the future of global well-being.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971455/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-enabled-lightweight-aesthetics-and-green-sustainability-a-close-look-at-health--recreation-category-of-139th-canton-fair-302762108.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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