CAMSO Construction Strengthens European Expansion with Entry into the UK & Ireland Markets

LONDON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMSO Construction has announced its market readiness in the United Kingdom & Ireland, marking the second phase of its European expansion following its successful entry into key Southern European markets. This progression builds on the company's structured growth strategy after RPG Group's acquisition of the compact construction tyres and tracks business from Michelin in September 2025.

The UK market entry represents a natural next step in CAMSO Construction's phased expansion approach, moving from establishing a strong operational base in initial markets to scaling presence in high-potential regions. CAMSO Construction, which is managing the distribution of its own products, has received the first delivery of construction tyres and tracks in UK-based warehousing.

With a global leadership team, in-house engineering expertise, and established manufacturing capabilities, CAMSO Construction is well-positioned to deliver high-performance tyres and tracks tailored to the specific requirements of the UK construction industry.

The UK construction landscape places a strong emphasis on uptime, durability, and operational efficiency. CAMSO Construction is positioning itself as a reliable partner that understands both equipment performance and the practical challenges faced on job sites. Backed by deep technical expertise and cross-market experience, the team is focused on delivering consistent value across compact construction applications.

In addition to its product portfolio, CAMSO Construction is placing significant emphasis on after-sales support and long-term partnerships in the UK, ensuring responsive service, robust warranty programmes, and a clear commitment to enhancing customer productivity on the ground.

Amit Tolani, Director, CAMSO Construction, said:

"Our entry into the UK & Ireland marks a significant milestone in our second wave of European expansion. CAMSO is already a premium and trusted brand across Europe, known for its proven performance and reliability. We are not just entering the market, we are investing to build a strong, scalable presence on the ground, backed by proven products, responsive service, and a clear focus on delivering measurable value to our customers."

Steffen Sahl, Director of Sales, added:

"Success in the UK will come down to understanding local realities - dealer expectations, contractor demands, and fleet uptime pressures. We have built our model around exactly that: the right product fit, backed by technical expertise and people who are close to the customer and quick to respond."

James Noon, Head of Sales, Northern Europe, stated:

"The UK is one of Europe's most strategically important compact construction markets. CAMSO Construction is a premium brand that contractors, dealers, and OEMs already know and trust. The brand has strong affinity and proven product quality, with the lowest overall operating costs. Our goal is to further strengthen our leadership position by being closer to customers, faster in response, and relentless in delivering measurable value on the ground."

About CAMSO Construction

CAMSO Construction is a global leader in off-the-road mobility solutions, specializing in high-performance tires and tracks for the construction industry. With a product portfolio that spans compact construction bias tires and tracks - CAMSO Construction delivers reliable solutions tailored to every surface, application, and operational challenge.

About RPG Group

RPG Group (www.rpggroup.com) is a $5.2 billion diversified global conglomerate. It was founded in 1979 by the legendary industrialist Dr. R.P. Goenka and has a lineage dating to the early 19th century. Today, its businesses span the key sectors of infrastructure, tires, IT & technology, pharmaceuticals, energy products and plantations among others, with a footprint in over 135 countries. RPG Group's prominent companies include CEAT, KEC International, Zensar Technologies, RPG Life Sciences, Raychem RPG, Harrisons Malayalam and Spencer International Hotels.

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