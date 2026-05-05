The French energy regulator has released the specifications for the ninth period of the PPE2 ground-mounted solar auction, covering projects above 500 kW and setting a submission deadline of July 30, 2026. France Commission de régulation de l'énergie (CRE), the French energy regulator, has published the specifications for the "AO PPE2 PV Sol" tender covering ground-mounted and agrivoltaic solar installations. The auction targets projects larger than 500 kW, including those partially integrating self-consumption schemes, and sets a total volume of 925 MW. A tranche of 200 MW is reserved for projects ...

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