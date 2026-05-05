Credit Benchmark Appoints Dean Smith as New Chief Technology Officer to Propel Next Phase of Growth and Platform Innovation

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Benchmark , the leading provider of consensus credit risk data, has announced the appointment of Dean Smith as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Dean will be focused on scaling Credit Benchmark's platform and advancing its data capabilities to meet the evolving needs of global financial institutions. As credit markets grow more complex and demand for timely, defensible risk insight increases, Credit Benchmark is further aligning its technology, data, engineering and security functions under unified leadership.

Dean brings more than 25 years of experience in technology and architecture leadership, including the past decade at RELX, a global information and analytics company, where he led large-scale, data-centric technology initiatives. His expertise spans enterprise architecture, data platforms, and the delivery of high-performance analytics systems - capabilities directly aligned with Credit Benchmark's strategic priorities.

Dean's appointment follows a period of strong momentum for Credit Benchmark as the company has seen significant growth in client adoption, data contributions, and platform usage earlier this year. As financial institutions increasingly seek independent, real-world credit risk insight - particularly across private and unrated exposures - Credit Benchmark continues to expand its global footprint and relevance in the risk management ecosystem.

In his role as CTO, Dean will lead the development and execution of Credit Benchmark's technology strategy, with a focus on strengthening the integration between product innovation, data infrastructure, and client delivery. He will work closely with leadership across the business to ensure the company's technical capabilities continue to support its core mission: enabling financial institutions to make better-informed credit risk decisions.

"Dean's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Credit Benchmark," said Michael Crumpler, CEO of Credit Benchmark. "Following a period of strong growth and increasing demand from global financial institutions, we are scaling our platform to meet our clients' needs in a more complex, fast-moving credit environment. As our clients face increasing challenges across private and unrated exposures, our ability to deliver scalable, high-quality, and forward-looking risk intelligence depends on continued investment in our technology platform. Dean brings the experience and leadership needed to accelerate that trajectory."

Credit Benchmark's platform aggregates and anonymizes the internal credit assessments of 20,000+ analysts across more than 40 global financial institutions, representing approximately $41 trillion in total assets. This data is transformed into Credit Consensus Ratings and forward-looking probability of default (PD) metrics, providing a unique, real-world "view from the street" that complements traditional credit risk indicators.

As financial institutions seek to benchmark internal models, detect credit deterioration earlier, and maintain alignment between risk, pricing, and capital allocation, Credit Benchmark is accelerating investment in a modern, scalable technology platform and enhancing the scalability, security and accessibility of its data and analytics.

Dean's leadership will play a critical role in advancing these efforts, ensuring that Credit Benchmark remains at the forefront of independent credit intelligence and continues to deliver differentiated value to senior risk leaders across banking, asset management, insurance and market infrastructure.

"Credit Benchmark sits at the intersection of data, technology and real-world risk insight - exactly where the market is heading," said Dean Smith. "My focus is on scaling a platform that not only delivers deeper, faster intelligence, but does so in a way that's seamlessly integrated into how financial institutions make decisions every day. As demand grows for transparency across private and unrated credit, our technology has to lead the way in turning complex data into clear, actionable insight. That's the opportunity, and the responsibility, we're building toward."

Credit Benchmark will continue these conversations with senior industry leaders at its upcoming Spring Symposium in London on May 7, 2026. The event will bring together executives from banks, asset managers, insurers, and private credit firms to discuss how institutions are adapting to a more fragmented and volatile credit landscape, with a focus on faster insight and stronger risk defences. The symposium will feature expert panels on macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, the evolution of private credit, and advances in early-warning capabilities, followed by networking among industry peers.

About Credit Benchmark

Founded in 2015,?Credit Benchmark?is a leading provider of credit risk data and analytics. The company aggregates and anonymises contributed risk views from?40+ global financial institutions, producing unique obligor-level?Credit Consensus Ratings?and related credit metrics. Covering?120,000+ legal entities - most not publicly rated - Credit Benchmark's insights help major institutions enhance internal credit assessment and gain accurate, comparable risk perspectives. Credit Benchmark is headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore.

Contact: Krystle Cajas krystle.cajas@modop.com