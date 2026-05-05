Montréal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - To mark Mental Health Week, taking place from May 4 to 10, 2026, the Fondation Isabelle et Luc Poirier is announcing the launch of Que pour toi… a digital space (https://quepourtoi.ca/) designed to give Canadians a moment to slow down, take care of themselves, and access resources that promote well-being. This initiative comes at a time when mental health remains a major issue across the country: one in three Canadians will experience a mental health problem in their lifetime, while in 2023, only 53.8% of Canadians rated their mental health as very good or excellent. The impact in the workplace is equally significant, with 500,000 Canadians taking time off work each week due to mental health concerns.





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Available online, Que pour toi… has been designed as a caring, safe, and accessible platform where individuals can move forward at their own pace. It offers confidential virtual meetings, inspiring videos created by occupational therapists specializing in mental health, and a range of concrete resources and tools to support emotional and relational well-being. The platform aligns directly with the Foundation's mission, which is to raise awareness, educate, and support the population to prevent violence, discrimination, and bullying, while promoting inclusion, mental health, and collective well-being.

"With Que pour toi…, we wanted to create a deeply human, accessible, and non-judgmental space where everyone can find comfort, guidance, and concrete tools to take care of their mental health. During Mental Health Week, we want to remind people that it is essential to give themselves time, to dare to ask for help, and to cultivate caring relationships with themselves and with others," said Isabelle Gauvin.

"Mental health concerns all of us. By launching this platform, we want to offer a useful, current, and unifying resource that can support people in their daily lives. Que pour toi… reflects our commitment to making support more accessible and to actively contributing to building more empathetic, inclusive, and supportive communities," added Luc Poirier.

Young people are particularly affected by this reality. In Canada, suicide remains the second leading cause of death among youth and young adults aged 15 to 34, with approximately 4,500 deaths by suicide recorded each year - about 12 people per day. These figures highlight the importance of creating more spaces for listening, prevention, and support, particularly during collective awareness moments such as Mental Health Week.

Discover the platform: https://quepourtoi.ca/

About the Fondation Isabelle et Luc Poirier The Fondation Isabelle et Luc Poirier raises awareness, educates, and supports the population to prevent violence, discrimination, cyberbullying, and bullying, by promoting inclusion, mental health, and relational well-being. At the same time, it acts as a philanthropic catalyst, working to build a more inclusive and empathetic society.

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