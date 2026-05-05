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PR Newswire
05.05.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Capital Group Announces Plans to Open First Office in the Middle East

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, one of the world's largest and leading active investment managers, today announces plans to establish its first office in the Middle East, in ADGM. The firm expects the Abu Dhabi office to formally open later this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

This is a landmark step in Capital Group's long-term strategy to accelerate growth globally. It reflects the firm's conviction in the Middle East Region, the UAE, and Abu Dhabi as a rapidly evolving and strong financial ecosystem, supported by Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

The planned Abu Dhabi location will be Capital Group's 35th office worldwide, reflecting the firm's consistent approach to establishing local capabilities that are closely connected to its global platform. As in other markets, the intent is to build steadily over time, aligned with client needs and Capital Group's long-term investment culture.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman ADGM, said, "We are pleased to welcome Capital Group to ADGM as more leading global financial institutions choose Abu Dhabi as the base for their long-term regional expansion. Their decision underscores the value investors place on regulatory certainty, strong institutions, and a stable environment for sustainable growth. With a robust legal framework and access to deep, long-term capital, ADGM is built to support global firms operating at scale. Capital Group's presence further strengthens Abu Dhabi's role as a bridge between international capital and regional opportunity, and as a place where enduring partnerships are formed with confidence."

Mike Gitlin, President and CEO of Capital Group said, "We take a long-term and deliberate approach to building our global footprint, and we move only when we have high conviction. This is one of those moments. Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi demonstrates our commitment to being closer to our business partners across the Middle East as well as our intent to explore further investments in this dynamic region."

Capital Group is relocating Benno Klingenberg-Timm, Head of Institutional for Europe and Asia, to take on the additional responsibility of head of its Abu Dhabi office. Klingenberg-Timm commented, "The UAE has established itself as a leading global financial centre, reflecting the strong growth dynamics of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the broader region. The Middle East is important both as a market in its own right and as a natural gateway connecting Europe, Asia and Africa."

Capital Group's expansion into Abu Dhabi reflects ADIO's commitment to create a future-facing financial services ecosystem led by ADIO's FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) platform.

Fatima Al Hamadi, Head of the FIDA Cluster, said: "We are building a financial ecosystem in Abu Dhabi that is designed to develop high-value, exportable financial capabilities enabling the next generation of global capital flows. Welcoming Capital Group reflects both the strength of our value proposition and our commitment to partnering with leading institutions to drive innovation, deepen market connectivity and support sustainable growth across the region."

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capital-group-announces-plans-to-open-first-office-in-the-middle-east-302762534.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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