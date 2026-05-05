Skincare Market to Reach USD 273.3 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global skincare market is on a never-before-seen growth trajectory owing to rising consumer awareness along with increased transformation toward organic and herbal skincare products, in addition to rapid expansion of e-commerce channels.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Skincare Market by Products (Creams and Moisturizers, Powder, Cleansers and Face Wash, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Gender (Male, Female), by Packaging (Tubes, Bottles and Jars, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2021-2031. According to a report, the global skincare market accounted for USD 146.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 273.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Growing customer preference for natural and organic products and increasing acceptance of environmentally friendly products drive the growth of the global skincare market. On the other hand, the fact that some people are allergic to specific ingredients that can cause certain skin issues restrains the market growth. However, expansion in R&D activities has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

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Market Size & Growth

The Global skincare market has proven to be one of the fastest growing and most dynamic categories in the personal care and beauty business. The Allied Market Research report (Report Code: A31878) estimates that the market was at USD 146.7 billion in 2021 and is poised to more than double, exceeding USD 273.3 billion by 2031. This exceptional expansion at a 6.7% CAGR over the forecast period is driven by the confluence of global macroeconomic, demographic, and behavioral shifts.

Global consumers are now spending more on daily skincare routines due to growing awareness of skin health and wellness, improvement in access to premium formulations, and the democratization of beauty with the help of social media platforms and digital content. Indeed, the post-pandemic period has only heightened demand, since many people who have embraced intensive at-home skincare routines during lockdowns have maintained these habits. Self-Care is an important lifestyle trend with major influence on revenue stream in new and developing markets

The emergence of various technologies beneficial for formulations (microencapsulation, bioactive ingredients, retinol serums, hyaluronic acid complexes and peptide-based solutions) has allowed the brands to create clinically proven, result-driven products which reflects high marginal pricing generating repeat purchases from loyal consumers contributing to overall market revenue growth.

Key Market Insights

Some key forces determine the blend of competition form and development route in an abnormal state for the worldwide skincare marketplace.

Clean Beauty & Organic Skincare Demand: The demand for clean-label, cruelty-free, and sustainably sourced skincare formulations is quickly shifting consumer preference. Retailers are raking in significantly better sales from these brands, which 2023 updated data shows are either full natural with a clean label and/or use plant extracts and more sustainable sources.

Social media & Influencer Economy: Beauty content exploded on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube and changed the way people discover and assess skincare brands. Product launches led by influencers and tutorial-based marketing are enabling easy closures of a sale and shortening decision cycles for the audience.

Emergence of Male Grooming: The male personal care sector has long existed in the shadows, almost a niche within the beauty market. There are also demographic shifts as the culture changes around how we view male appearance and wellness as well as grooming: just look at Procter & Gamble Co.'s Gillette line and Shiseido Co.'s Sidekick line, which cater to men, especially millennials or Gen Y and younger generations such as Gen Z.

Digital expansion within E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer: Digital retail channels brand websites, marketplace platforms and subscription beauty boxes are growing faster than traditional channels. Online skincare shopping gives personalized recommendations, user reviews, and low prices, which makes it the fastest-growing distribution channel worldwide.

Premiumization Consumers are trading up with often recession-resistant premium and super-premium skincare SKUs, craving multi-functional products in a single application that combine moisturization, anti-aging, brightening and sun protection benefits into one solution.

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Market Segmentation

The report segments the global skincare industry by product type, distribution channel, gender, and packaging.

Skincare Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

By products, the creams and moisturizers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global skincare market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because creams and moisturizers perfectly maintain the skin's equilibrium.

By gender, the female segment contributed to the major share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global skincare market revenue, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the fact that females all around the world rely on skin care products since they have an empowering influence on them. As a result, women have more access to cosmetics such as moisturizers, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polishes.

By packaging, the tubes segment garnered the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global skincare market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that cosmetic tubes are one of the most inventive cosmetic packaging products. Tubes are used to transport, carry, and store cosmetics. Product tubes are commonly used as primary packaging in the cosmetic market.

By Distribution Channel: The offline channel including supermarket, hypermarket, specialty beauty stores, pharmacy, and department store still accounts for the largest share. Despite this rapid growth of online channels, app-based shopping and AI-based skin analysis tools are synergetic with a rapidly increasing number of D2C brand websites.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific (Domin Cached Region): In 2021, Asia-pacific was the worlds biggest regional market with almost one half of the revenues, contributing for half of the global skincare market quý s?n ph?m Boasting large consumer bases in the likes of China, India, Japan and South Korea; the region leadership is bolstered by a cultural emphasis on skin care rituals, increasing disposable income levels and rapid urbanisation. K-beauty (Korean beauty) and J-beauty (Japanese beauty) trends have created world-class standards for skin care innovation. Through 2031, the market in the region will continue to account for over 51% of the total market share.

North America (Fastest Growing Region): During the forecast period of 2022-2031, North America is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 7.4%. According to them, the U.S. market is supported by a robust retail infrastructure, major skincare industry players including firms like Procter & Gamble and Unilever, as well as a deepening consumer desire for clinical and dermatologist-recommended formulations. According to the fior trends, the U.S. skincare market alone is projected to hit USD 30.42 billion by 2032

Europe : Europe boasts a mature, but still slowly-growing skincare industry. Heritage luxury beauty brands are located in countries such as Germany, France, the UK and Italy, where there is continuing strong demand for premium and dermatological skincare usage. The region is also a forerunner in the global sustainability movement, paving the way with innovative eco-certified formulations and refillable packaging.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa): The LAMEA is another emerging frontier within the skincare global market. Brazil leads in the region driven by high beauty consciousness and a growing middle class. Finally, for Middle East, growth is driven by adoption of prestige brands and increasing participation of women in the workforce. A young and urban Africa has proven more open to education in how to care for their skin, with price-sensitive ready-made formulations on the market.

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Top Skincare Companies

L'Oreal

Estée Lauder

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido

Johnson & Johnson

Colgate-Palmolive

Amorepacific

Beiersdorf

Kao Corporation

Key Recent Industry Developments

Procter & Gamble's Gillette Skincare debuted its first-ever dermaplaning collection, making it the flagship brand of P&G within men's skincare treatment. This range features a cleansing primer, dermaplaning razor and hydrating serum.

Two new moisturizers debuted for men under Sidekick by Shiseido Company the hybrid tone-on moisturizer and hybrid essence-in-gel as part of a big push in the fast-growing future category for men's product usage.

To accelerate the development of its skin care business in Brazil and officially enter the Latin American market, Kao Corporation formed a strategic partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Shiseido has developed the Osaka Ibaraki Factory and West Japan Distribution Center as a new supply chain base to achieve efficient production and distribution of prestige skincare products.

To enhance its portfolio in the premium skincare market, L'Oréal has purchased a majority stake in British dermatological skincare brand Medik8 (a range of science-backed retinol and vitamin A anti-ageing formulations).

Twelve Unilever answers to climate change: In 2023, Sustainability Division- bought Wild Cosmetics (UK), a brand for refillable and natural body care products.

CES also unveiled the moment where the technology and skincare industries are most startlingly converging, sometime in October 2023 when French cosmetics giant L'Oréal launched its revolutionary 'Cell BioPrint' consumer skin intelligence tool a lab-on-a-chip device that uses either saliva or hair/sweat/blood biomarkers to provide consumers with personalized skin diagnostics.

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