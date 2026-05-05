Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Publication of Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to renew the Company's authority to buy back Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 05

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

5 May 2026

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Publication of Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to renew the Company's authority to buy back Shares

The Board of Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the " Company") announces that it has today published a circular (the " Circular") which contains a notice of a extraordinary general meeting (the " Extraordinary General Meeting"), at which the Board will seek shareholder approval to renew the Company's share buyback authority.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at 8.45 a.m. on 28 May 2026 at the offices of J.P. Morgan Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Level 3, Mill Court, La Charroterie, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1EJ.

Since the Company's last annual general meeting held on 1 December 2025 (the " 2025 AGM"), the Company has continued to undertake regular share buybacks to minimise the short-term volatility and the absolute level of the discount to the Company's NAV per Share at which the Shares trade.

In the light of the Company's recent buyback activity, the Board anticipates the existing authority to repurchase Shares, granted at the Company's 2025 AGM, will likely be fully utilised before it can be refreshed at the next annual general meeting, which is expected to be held in November 2026. As a result, in order to ensure that the Company can continue its proactive approach to buying back Shares, the Board is seeking shareholder approval for the early renewal of its authority to repurchase Shares.

At the 2025 AGM, Shareholders granted the Company the authority to buy back up to 14.99 per cent. of the number of the Shares in issue as at the date of the 2025 AGM (the "Existing Authority"). This amounted to 6,851,372 Shares. In the period from the 2025 AGM to close of business on the Latest Practicable Date the Company bought back 4,285,376 Shares, representing 63 per cent. of the Existing Authority. As at close of business on the Latest Practicable Date, the Company's remaining buyback authority permitted the repurchase of up to a further 2,565,996 Shares (representing approximately 6 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital (excluding Shares held in treasury) as at the Latest Practicable Date).

The ability to repurchase Shares is a key element of the Company's approach to discount management and the Board believes that renewal of the Company's buyback authority is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The Circular and the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website at fidelity.co.uk/emergingmarkets .

Unless otherwise defined, all definitions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as described in the Circular.

Enquiries:

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Heather Manners (Chair)

via FIL Investments

FIL Investments International (Manager and Company Secretary)

George Bayer + 44 (0) 20 7961 4240

Jefferies International Limited (Broker)

Gaudi Le Roux +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84