Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists: RADIESSE Receives FDA Approval for Décolleté Wrinkles as Dr. Rubinstein Provides Proven, FDA-Approved Solutions in New York and New Jersey

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon offers RADIESSE treatments at Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY and Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ

NEWBURGH, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Merz Aesthetics has announced that the FDA has approved RADIESSE for the treatment of wrinkles in the décolleté area in patients 22 years of age or older - making it the first and only biostimulator in the United States approved for both the face and the body. This marks the fourth FDA-approved indication for RADIESSE, further cementing its position as one of the most versatile and clinically supported injectable treatments available in aesthetic medicine today.

Ran Y. Rubinstein, MD, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon serving patients throughout New York and New Jersey, has long offered RADIESSE-based treatments at both Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY and Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ. With this new approval, patients seeking a clinically backed, non-surgical solution for décolleté rejuvenation now have access to an FDA-approved option at both practice locations.

A Milestone for Regenerative Aesthetics

The décolleté is one of the first areas of the body to show visible signs of aging, yet it has historically been one of the most difficult to address with non-surgical treatments. Fine lines, crepiness, and skin laxity in the chest area develop gradually over time as collagen and elastin production decline - changes that topical skin care products alone cannot meaningfully reverse. For many patients, this disconnect between facial rejuvenation and chest appearance has been a source of frustration, particularly as non-surgical facial treatments have continued to advance.

The new FDA approval for RADIESSE in the décolleté provides patients and providers with a clinically validated, regenerative option for this commonly neglected area. When diluted with sterile saline solution, RADIESSE works by stimulating the body's own production of collagen and elastin, gradually improving skin quality from within rather than simply adding surface volume. In clinical trials, 8 out of 10 patients reported visible improvement following treatment - a result that reflects the product's regenerative mechanism and the durability of its outcomes, which can last up to two years.

This approval is also notable because RADIESSE already held three prior FDA-approved indications - correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds such as nasolabial folds, volume restoration in the dorsum of the hands, and soft tissue augmentation for jawline contouring in adults over 21. The décolleté indication adds a meaningful new dimension to what has already been a well-established treatment in physician-led aesthetic practices.

How RADIESSE Works

RADIESSE is composed of calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) microspheres suspended in a gel carrier. Unlike hyaluronic acid fillers that primarily add volume, RADIESSE stimulates the body's fibroblasts to generate new collagen and elastin - the structural proteins responsible for keeping skin firm, smooth, and resilient. This regenerative response thickens the dermis, supports smoother texture, and reduces the fine, crepey appearance that develops with age.

For the décolleté indication, RADIESSE is administered after being diluted with sterile saline solution, which shifts the focus from volumizing to collagen stimulation - prompting gradual, natural-looking skin improvement in the treated area over several months. Because results depend on the body's own regenerative processes, improvements develop progressively and are long-lasting.

RADIESSE at Dr. Rubinstein's Practices

Dr. Rubinstein and his team have incorporated RADIESSE-based treatments into their injectable offerings at both practice locations. Patients throughout Orange County and the Hudson Valley can access treatment at Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY, where RADIESSE treatments include the hyperdilute technique in which the product is carefully thinned to promote collagen and elastin stimulation across the face, neck, décolleté, and other areas where skin quality has declined. This approach targets crepiness, laxity, and thinning in areas where traditional fillers offer limited benefit, delivering gradual improvements that continue to build for months following treatment. Patients in Bergen County and northern New Jersey can access the same treatments at Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ.

Treatment is typically performed as an initial series of two to three sessions spaced eight to twelve weeks apart, with maintenance treatments every twelve to eighteen months. Results often last one to two years, and patients who keep up with maintenance appointments frequently enjoy long-term improvements in tone, elasticity, and firmness.

Dr. Rubinstein evaluates each patient's anatomy and aesthetic goals during consultation to determine whether RADIESSE or another injectable treatment is the most appropriate option. In some cases, RADIESSE may be recommended alongside complementary treatments such as Sculptra or laser procedures for a more comprehensive and individualized skin rejuvenation plan.

About Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein

Ran Y. Rubinstein, MD is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. With more than 20 years of experience in both private and academic practice, Dr. Rubinstein specializes in facial aesthetic procedures and offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical treatments at his New York and New Jersey locations. He is a Clinical Professor at New York Presbyterian Hospital and an active member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.

His approach to injectable treatments emphasizes precision, natural-looking results, and treatment plans tailored to each patient's facial anatomy and long-term aesthetic goals. Patients throughout the Hudson Valley and Bergen County trust his practice for its reputation for individualized care and clinically sound treatment planning.

Patients interested in learning more about RADIESSE for décolleté rejuvenation or any other injectable treatment are encouraged to contact the office to schedule a consultation.

About Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists is a physician-led aesthetic practice located in Newburgh, NY, serving patients throughout Orange County and the Hudson Valley, including Middletown, Goshen, Cornwall, Poughkeepsie, and the surrounding communities. The practice offers advanced facial plastic surgery, comprehensive MedSpa services, and non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments under physician supervision, with a focus on natural-looking results tailored to each patient's anatomy and goals.

Media Contact

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists

200 Stony Brook Court Newburgh, NY 12550

Phone: (845) 863-1772

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SOURCE: Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/radiesser-receives-fda-approval-for-d%c3%a9collet%c3%a9-wrinkles-as-dr.-rubinst-1163163