Marathon Asset Management ("Marathon"), a leading global asset manager that invests across Private and Public Credit, announced today that Alex Howell has been promoted to Partner. Mr. Howell leads Marathon's European Credit business and serves as a member of the firm's Investment Committee.

"Alex's promotion to Partner reflects his outstanding track record, deep market expertise, and leadership of Marathon's European credit platform," said Bruce Richards, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Alex's promotion is a testament to his continued success and disciplined investment approach, strong relationships and excellent judgement that has been instrumental to our success and growth."

"I am honored to be appointed Partner as I continue to drive the expansion of Marathon's longstanding European Credit business across corporate and asset-based strategies where we have significant expertise," said Howell. "The evolution of European credit markets, and the flexibility and creativity that Marathon delivers across the full spectrum of Private and Public Credit, create incredibly compelling investment opportunities as we endeavor to deliver strong and consistent performance."

"Alex is a driving force behind Marathon's success and strategic development in Europe," said Louis Hanover, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "His promotion is well-deserved recognition of his leadership and vision. We are delighted to welcome him as a Partner and look forward to his continued impact in our mission to deliver exceptional partnership and performance on behalf of our clients."

Mr. Howell joined Marathon in 2023 after approximately 11 years at Blackstone Credit, where he served as Head of Opportunistic Credit and Capital Markets for Europe and APAC. During his tenure, he also led the UK geography for Blackstone's Private Credit Strategies.

About Marathon Asset Management

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a leading global asset manager specializing in the Private and Public Credit markets with over $24 billion of assets under management. Marathon has dedicated investment programs spanning the spectrum of Private Credit: Asset-Based Lending, Direct Lending, and Opportunistic Credit, as well as the spectrum of Public Credit. Marathon was founded in 1998 by Bruce Richards (CEO) and Louis Hanover (CIO) and employs more than 180 professionals, with 8 Partners across 5 global offices. In January 2026, Marathon entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by entities controlled by CVC Capital Partners plc, a global private markets investment firm. For more information, please visit www.marathonfund.com.

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Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson Joshua Rosen

pro-marathon@prosek.com