The Company was identified in the 2026 report analyzing key trends in MES, including AI, interoperability, and composability

Aegis Software, a global provider of manufacturing execution and operations software for diverse manufacturing industries, announced today that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), published March 2026 by analysts Jake Cunningham and Christian Hestermann.

According to Aegis, the report provides an overview of the MES market, including the growing role of AI, increased demand for interoperability, and a shift toward more composable, platform-based architectures.

FactoryLogix has always enabled manufacturers to know the past and master the present across their operations, providing full traceability of what occurred, real-time control and visibility into execution, and analytics across product, process, and quality. Building on that execution foundation, Aegis extends these capabilities to predict the future through advanced planning, scheduling, and digital twin simulation powered by real production data, bringing execution and planning together within a single, end-to-end manufacturing operations platform.

Aegis' approach is built on a contextualized, product- and process-centric data model, structured as a unified ontology, that ensures all data is understood in relation to how products are designed and manufactured. This foundation supports the reality of complex discrete manufacturing environments, where products, processes, and operations rarely follow a single, fixed path. Instead of aggregating disconnected data, FactoryLogix connects machines, materials, workflows, and human activity into a single operational context.

FactoryLogix takes a different approach to composability. Rather than stitching together separate applications with their own data and logic, manufacturers configure workflows, operator interfaces, and process logic within a single system where everything runs from the same underlying data. Teams can adapt to how work is executed without creating inconsistencies, breaking integrations, or adding the maintenance burden that comes with custom or app-based solutions.

This same contextual foundation enables AI to operate with a full understanding of the production environment. Through ARIA, Aegis' AI-powered co-pilot, developed in collaboration with Arch Systems, manufacturers can surface insights, identify risks, and take action based on real-time, contextualized data rather than isolated signals.

With Simio, an Aegis company, manufacturers can use real production data to test scenarios and understand tradeoffs before making changes on the factory floor. Plans are no longer based on static assumptions. Instead, they adjust continuously using simulation-based AI as conditions change, giving teams clearer visibility into constraints, variability, and scheduling decisions.

Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software, commented, "Most systems can collect data, but without context it's difficult to use. Our approach has always been to tie data to the product and the process, creating a consistent foundation for composability across the operation. With Simio now part of Aegis, that same foundation is used to model, simulate, and predict outcomes, helping manufacturers move from reacting to what's happening to making decisions based on what will happen next."

Aegis Software's FactoryLogix platform supports discrete manufacturers across industries including electronics, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and automotive. The platform provides a unified backbone across production, quality, materials, and analytics, spanning lines, factories, and global operations, while enabling flexible, zero-code configuration of operator interfaces, workflows, and process logic.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Manufacturing Execution Systems, Published 23, March 2026, Jake Cunningham, Christian Hestermann.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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About Aegis Industrial Software

Founded in 1996, Aegis is a leading provider of MES software and technology solutions for discrete manufacturers across mission-critical end-markets. Aegis' enterprise solution provides a unified backbone across production, quality, materials, and analytics spanning lines, factories, and sites worldwide. With the addition of simulation, digital twin modeling, and advanced planning and scheduling capabilities from Simio, an Aegis company, organizations can evaluate scenarios, run what-if analyses, understand constraints, and predict how decisions will perform before execution using dynamic digital twins that evolve with real-time data and changing conditions.

Aegis supports more than 2,200 factories in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Manufacturers in aerospace, defense, electronics, medical, and automotive industries rely on Aegis to accelerate product launches, ensure compliance, achieve full traceability, and reduce costs while continuously improving operations. The company is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, with offices in Europe and Asia. Learn more by visiting www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

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Contacts:

Your contact within Aegis Software:

Deb Geiger

+1-215-773-3571

dgeiger@aiscorp.com