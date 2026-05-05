Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to provide a summary of the Fall 2025 drill program, the certified results for drill holes WD-25-04 and WD-25-05 and announcing a 10,000m Drill Program update for the Wedge Mine and Tribag - West Wedge Targets, including Target #6 at California Lake East, situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC).

The Wedge Mine 2025 Fall Drill Program, completed December 19th, consisted of (5) drill holes collared in the southwestern portion of the Wedge Mine successfully intersecting VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Au, Ag) mineralization with (2) additional holes drilled to depth from the northwest to facilitate BHEM surveying for a total of 1,654 meters. (Figure 1)

Summary of Drill Program Certified Labs Assays displayed in (Table #1). DDH-WD-25-01, DDH-WD-25-02,

DDH-WD-25-02A, DDH-WD-25-04, DDH-WD-25-05.

Intersected a "New" Copper Rich VMS Lens at the base of drill hole WD-25-2B within a section of ground and broken core, resulting in terminating the hole in mineralization due to water loss downhole.

This high-grade Cu rich Lens confirms the extension of the mineralization to the west and will be drilled in the upcoming Phase 3 Program next month, from a different angle to avoid the adjacent fault structure and hit the deeper part of this Cu rich Lens.

In addition to successfully intersecting Cu bearing VMS mineralization in all (5) targeted drill holes, significant Ag and Au mineralization was uncovered, as seen in drill holes WD-25-01, WD-25-02 and WD-25-2B, with the best intersection in WD-25-02, intersecting (22.5 meters.) assaying 61.57 g/t Ag and 1.01 g/t Au, respectively.

(Figure 1) is a plan view highlighting the location of key drill holes in the southwest, the (2) BHEM drill holes collared in the northwest and the highlights from the Phase 1 drilling in the east.

BHEM surveying is scheduled for the Wedge to identify and expand the targeting of mineralization to both the west and at depth.

New Brunswick Team onsite in Bathurst in preparation for our upcoming Drill Program.

Mike Dufresne, President Apex Geoscience, and our Technical Team will be on-site end of May for the Launch of our Phase #3 Drill Program , targeting the West Wedge Mine Area and the Newly Identified Copper Rich Lens. Our 10,000m Drill Program will also include the TriBag - West Wedge and California Lake East Target #6.

Necessary Permitting has been received, 3D Target Modelling Completed, Drill Targets Identified.

Table 1: Assay Summary, Drill Holes WD-25-01, WD-25-02, WD-25-2B, WD-W5-04 and WD-25-05

WD-25-01

From To Width Ag Au Cu Pb Zn Cu Eq



(m.) (m.) (m.) g/t g/t % % % %























Overall 156.05 178.70 22.65 39.52 0.96 0.99 2.25 1.61 3.83*























Includes 161.05 178.70 17.65 42.50 1.01 1.20 2.62 2.05 4.33*

























160.05 173.05 13.00 50.33 1.21 0.39 3.23 2.45 4.14*





















WD-25-02 Overall 138.72 170.82 32.10 14.09 0.35 1.53 0.47 1.81 2.78*























Horizon 1 138.72 141.22 2.50 61.57 1.01 3.09 1.02 4.88 6.95*























Horizon 2 150.30 165.32 15.02 11.00 0.40 2.14 0.52 1.00 3.19*























Includes 159.30 170.82 11.52 17.00 0.43 3.20 0.48 2.48 4.78*



159.30 165.32 6.02 12.50 0.42 4.63 0.27 0.79 5.64*























Horizon 3 168.00 170.82 2.82 36.65 0.72 2.91 0.96 7.13 6.49*





















WD-25-2B Upper Zone 56.00 62.00 6.00 45.50 0.45 0.80 1.48 2.66 3.20*























Lower Zone 107.00 122.00 15.00 7.47 0.21 2.36 0.35 1.29 3.17*























Includes 115.16 122.00 6.84 14.50 0.34 4.47 0.75 2.58 5.99*





















WD-25-04











































Upper Zone 158.35 165.75 7.40 5.60 0.15 0.51 0.02 0.07 0.81























Lower Zone 184.75 198.75 14.00 1.50 0.08 1.11 0.06 0.04 1.25























Includes 184.75 194.75 10.00 1.70 0.09 1.35 0.08 0.04 1.51





















WD-25-05 Overall 155.52 164.80 9.28 11.07 0.12 1.28 0.13 0.18 1.69























Includes 155.52 161.80 6.28 15.89 0.16 1.78 0.19 0.24 2.35























Lower Zone 187.80 192.80 5.00 1.20 0.07 0.51 0.04 0.01 0.62





















* As reported in previous press releases.

Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) intervals in WD-25-04 and WD-25-05 were calculated based on May 1, 2026, Kitco pricing.

Figure 1: Plan View, Phase 1 and Phase 2 Drilling, BHEM Collars

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/295910_5be5b4229483fbbc_002full.jpg

Drill Holes WD-25-04 and WD-25-05

DDH WD-25-04 was collared on the same pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at an azimuth of 335 degrees and dip of -60 degrees to undercut the mineralization intersected in WD-25-01 (Figure 1).

Drilled to a depth of 239 meters, the drill hole intersected 2 zones of copper bearing sulphides (VMS- Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) between 158.35 and 198.75 meters, the sulphide bands visible clearly visible (Figure 1).

Between 161.75 and 183.00 meters, the drill hole intersected a sequence of sheared silicified volcanics (rhyolite) with parallel bands of 5 - 8% sulphides including pyrite and chalcopyrite.

Figure 2 shows good correlation with the mineralization intersected in WD-25-01.

DDH WD-25-05 was collared on the same pad and drilled at an azimuth of 310 degrees ad a dip of -60 degrees to a depth of 275 meters, intersecting 2 zones of mineralization between 155.52 and 192.80 meters.

Massive VMS (Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) was intersected between 155.52 and 157.80 meters with 40 meters of silicified felsic volcanics as above continuing to 197.80 meters, the hole terminating in a sequence of sediments (Figure 3).

Sample sections were of true width.

Note: Drill holes WD-25-04 and WD-25-05 both intersected the siliceous volcanics that characterize the mineralized unit in the southwest. Modeling will determine where the mineralization is situated within the larger system.

Figure 2: Cross Section, Drill Holes WD-25-01, WD-25-04 and WD-25-05, Geology, Cu and Zn assays.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/295910_5be5b4229483fbbc_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Drill Holes WD-25-02B, WD-25-02 and WD-25-05, Geology, Cu and Zn assays.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/295910_5be5b4229483fbbc_004full.jpg

Gary Lohman, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Director stated, "The Wedge Mine Southwest Phase 2 drill program was highly successful, intersecting copper mineralization in all drill holes and discovered a new High-Grade Copper Zone. It also intersected substantial Au & Ag zones. When drilling a deposit, all holes are important due to the distribution and variation of mineralization within the system. Each drillhole tells a piece of the puzzle and paints the deposit picture. The success of this drill program has enabled our Technical Team to 3D model all Drill holes that intersected in the previous Wedge Eastern Extension new zone, the newly completed Southwest Zones and all the historical Cominco Drill data, into a living 3D model. This helps define the remaining deposit area and forecast the new drill areas to target the new Copper Rich Lens and the entire western extension of the deposit. We have received all necessary drill permits and target definition. The BHEM surveys will be the 1st 2 holes address in this next Drill Program slated for 1st week of June."

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "We are looking forward to announcing our 10,000-meter drill Wprogram at the Wedge Mine, Tribag and West Wedge, including Target #6 at California Lake East. Due to the late snowfall this past spring, the government has extended the heavy equipment ban on the BMC roads until the last week of May. The permits are in hand, targets defined, and Rigs ordered and committed. This year will be a very busy drill season for us at Nine Mile Metals."

Analysis and QAQC

All samples were submitted to and analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. ALS is a commercial laboratory independent of Nine Mile Metals Ltd. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using Code ME-ICP61A which is a high-grade four acid digestion and ICP+AES analysis. Gold analysis is done by standard fire assay (Au-AA23) using a 30-gram sample. Overlimit assays are done by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA21). ALS undertakes their own QA/AC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed, and no material errors were observed.

Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) for hole samples in WD-25-04 and WD-25-05 were calculated based on May 1, 2026, pricing: US$ 5.86/lb Cu, US$ 0.88.00/lb Pb, US$ 1.51/lb Zn, US$ 75.22/oz Ag, and US$ 4"613.40/oz Au, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. Since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. Therefore, an 80% recovery rate is justified.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

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This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values , (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

_______________________________________________________________________________ _____ _____ _

Nine Mile Metals Ltd., 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 www.ninemilemetals.com (506) 804-6117

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Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.