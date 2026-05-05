New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: DDN's Kevin Delane Sets Sights on Scaling AI Leadership

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 5th

Equities are fractionally higher as investors closely monitor new developments in the Middle East.

NYSE-listed Circle, a component of the Global X NYSE 100 ETF, jumped by nearly 20% on Monday after lawmakers reached a compromise on the CLARITY Act.

DDN's newly-minted President and CRO Kevin Delane will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company is establishing itself as a leader in AI data intelligence.

Voyager Technologies Chairman and CEO Dylan Taylor will join Taking Stock to elaborate on what's fueling momentum following his company's Q1 earnings.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) celebrates Beth Cooper, Chief Financial Officer, as she retires following 36 years of dedicated service, including 18 years as CFO

Closing Bell

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

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