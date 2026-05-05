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PR Newswire
05.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: DDN's Kevin Delane Sets Sights on Scaling AI Leadership

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 5th

  • Equities are fractionally higher as investors closely monitor new developments in the Middle East.
  • NYSE-listed Circle, a component of the Global X NYSE 100 ETF, jumped by nearly 20% on Monday after lawmakers reached a compromise on the CLARITY Act.
  • DDN's newly-minted President and CRO Kevin Delane will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company is establishing itself as a leader in AI data intelligence.
  • Voyager Technologies Chairman and CEO Dylan Taylor will join Taking Stock to elaborate on what's fueling momentum following his company's Q1 earnings.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) celebrates Beth Cooper, Chief Financial Officer, as she retires following 36 years of dedicated service, including 18 years as CFO

Closing Bell
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972788/NYSE_May_5_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972787/NYSE_JPM.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-ddns-kevin-delane-sets-sights-on-scaling-ai-leadership-302762684.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.