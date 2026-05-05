Slush Cup 2026 Returns to Banff Sunshine Village for End of Season Send Off

Canadian resort celebrates end of winter with 96th edition of pond-skimming event

BANFF, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Slush Cup, North America's longest-running end-of-season pond skimming event, returns to Banff Sunshine Village for its 96th year on Monday, May 18, 2026, marking the ultimate send-off to the ski and snowboard season.

For nearly a century, what started as a dare between friends on a slushy spring day in 1928 has grown into the Canadian Rockies' coolest party. Skiers and snowboarders from across the world flock to Banff Sunshine to skim, or sometimes swim, across a 110-foot pool of melted water in creative costumes.

The Banff Resort is world-renowned for its jaw-dropping views, and consistently good snow. Earlier this month, the resort was named the Best Ski Resort for the 2025-26 season by OnTheSnow's Visitors' Choice Awards.

"Slush Cup is one of Sunshine's most iconic traditions, it marks the final day of the ski and snowboard season in Canada. The event has grown to be the official end of ski season party for Canadians. Every Slush Cup skiers and snowboarders flock to Sunshine in bright costumes to say hasta luego to winter," said Kendra Scurfield, Vice President Marketing Brand & Communications, Banff Sunshine Village. "Season to date Sunshine has received 980 cm, nearly 1000 cm-the most snow we've seen since 1956. This year's slush cup will be the Marquee must not miss event, of the best ski season we have had in over 70 years!"

Over the years, Slush Cup has grown from a campy year-end party to the must attend Victoria Long Weekend end of season festival. The three-day festival takes place during the May long weekend with the Slushshine Rail Jam on May 16, followed by the Water Gate Banked Slalom on May 17. All leading up to the grand finale-the legendary Slush Cup on Monday, May 18, 2026. Guests can toast the season with drinks and music at Sunshine's Goat Club, the newest and coolest midday après spot in the Rockies.

On May 18, spectators are invited to watch over 100 costumed skiers and snowboarders compete for the title of "Mr. & Ms. Slush Cup" - a title that comes with $1000 cash, a season pass for next winter, and lifelong bragging rights.

Access to the event is free with a Sunshine Season Pass, Spring Pass, lift ticket or sightseeing ticket, making it the perfect way to celebrate the end of the ski season.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.?

For press inquiries, please contact: Kendra Scurfield

VP Brand & Communication

Banff Sunshine Village

media@skibanff.com

403-830-7946 SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/slush-cup-2026-returns-to-banff-sunshine-village-for-end-of-season-1163044