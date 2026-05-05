Prometheus Group Acquires Tamarack, Bringing Data-Driven Procurement and Supply Chain Expertise to Asset-Intensive Industries

The acquisition adds strategic procurement, group purchasing, and supply chain optimization capabilities to the Prometheus Group platform, strengthening the connection between asset management and the sourcing of materials, spare parts, and services across asset-intensive industries

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Prometheus Group, a global leader in enterprise asset management (EAM) software, announced its acquisition of Tamarack, a leading group purchasing organization (GPO) and strategic procurement platform serving asset-intensive industries. The acquisition extends Prometheus Group's platform beyond asset management and into the procurement and supply chain workflows that are critical to keeping operations running efficiently.

The combination brings together Prometheus Group's AI-enhanced EAM platform with Tamarack's deep procurement expertise and supplier network. Together, the companies will deliver an integrated experience that connects asset planning, maintenance execution, and procurement, helping customers source smarter, reduce costs, and improve operational performance across the full asset lifecycle.

"Procurement is where asset strategy meets operational reality, and it's a capability our customers have been asking us to address," said Eric Huang, CEO of Prometheus Group. "Tamarack has built an exceptional platform that delivers measurable savings to some of the most demanding industries in the world. By bringing Tamarack into the Prometheus Group family, we're closing a critical gap between asset management and procurement, giving our customers a more complete, data-driven view of their operations from planning through sourcing and execution."

Delivering Value Across the Asset Lifecycle

The acquisition delivers significant value for customers and stakeholders across both organizations. Prometheus Group gains a proven procurement and supply chain platform that deepens its presence in mining, utilities, and construction industries, where efficient sourcing of parts, materials, and services directly impacts safety, uptime, and profitability. Tamarack's members gain access to Prometheus Group's broader platform capabilities, including AI-powered analytics, enterprise resource planning (ERP) integrations with SAP, Oracle, and IBM Maximo, and a global support infrastructure.

Together, the combined platform will help asset-intensive organizations connect what they need to maintain and operate their assets directly to how they source and procure those materials, closing the loop between asset intelligence, work execution, and supply chain performance. This builds on Prometheus Group's track record of delivering integrated, closed-loop solutions across energy, oil and gas, chemicals, mining, manufacturing, and utilities.

"Joining Prometheus Group allows us to connect procurement directly to asset management and operational execution, something our members have long needed," said Ben-Schoeman Geldenhuys, CEO/Co-Founder of Tamarack. "We built Tamarack to bring the power of strategic group purchasing underpinned by data-driven procurement to industries that have an acute focus on security of supply and total cost of ownership. These industries benefit tremendously from the GPO model to support their internal teams. Together, we'll deliver a truly end-to-end platform that helps organizations not only manage their assets but also source the materials and services needed to keep them running at peak performance within a GPO environment."

Strategic Procurement for Asset-Intensive Operations

Tamarack's model is driven by its growing membership base of more than 50 operating sites, aligning sourcing strategies directly with the realities of mine and plant-level operations. Members access the Tamarack Contract Library of 60+ pre-negotiated supplier agreements across key spend categories, including maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), fuels and propane, mobile equipment parts, energy, consumables, and site services.

By aggregating demand across its membership, Tamarack delivers stronger pricing, security of supply, improved supplier performance, and more reliable supply chains.

At its core, Tamarack enables members to access preferred commercial terms without compromising operational autonomy. This is supported by hands-on procurement advisory and execution, ensuring that negotiated value is delivered in practice. A key differentiator is Tamarack's focus on data integrity, analytics, and benchmarking, providing clear visibility into pricing, supplier performance, and cost position relative to the market and peers. Tamarack's disciplined approach to contract activation enables rapid and effective adoption of GPO agreements across member operations.

Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About Prometheus Group

Prometheus Group is a leading global provider of enterprise asset management solutions that seamlessly integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Prometheus Group delivers an AI-enhanced, integrated EAM platform that empowers frontline operations teams to tackle real-world challenges by unifying dynamic asset intelligence, ERP data, and workflow automation. For more information, visit www.prometheusgroup.com.



About Tamarack

Tamarack is a Canada and USA headquartered group purchasing procurement and supply chain solutions provider focused on the mining, oil and gas, industrial, and energy sectors across North America and global markets, including Africa, Europe and South America. Operating as a group purchasing organization, Tamarack aggregates member demand to negotiate preferential pricing, commercial terms, and reliable access to critical goods and services, while also delivering hands on procurement advisory and execution support. The business is driven by its growing membership base, aligning sourcing strategies directly with operational realities at site level. Through its model, Tamarack enables clients to reduce costs, strengthen supply chain resilience, and improve governance. This is underpinned by a data driven approach, leveraging analytics and benchmarking to deliver measurable, scalable value. For more information visit www.tamarackms.com.

PR contact:

Amy Rice

PR for Prometheus Group

amy@voluteandstone.com

SOURCE: Prometheus Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/prometheus-group-acquires-tamarack-bringing-data-driven-procureme-1163680