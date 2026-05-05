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ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
45 Leser
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Lawline Exits Beta and Launches Full AI Legal Platform for Businesses and Individuals

Sweden's most visited legal platform, recognised among the Nordics' top 9 AI legal startups alongside Legora and others, moves out of beta after surpassing 7,000 registered users, expanding its offering for companies, organisations, and individuals.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Lawline, Sweden's most visited legal platform, today announced the official launch of its AI-driven legal platform, marking its transition out of beta. The launch introduces a significantly expanded product offering aimed at businesses, organisations, and individuals seeking accessible, reliable legal support in everyday decision-making.

Lawline AI was first released in beta in February 2026 and has since attracted more than 7,000 registered users. With today's full launch, Lawline introduces a broader suite of capabilities designed to bring legal support closer to where decisions are actually made.

"Legal support has traditionally been something you access after the fact, often when problems have already escalated. We are building something fundamentally different - where legal guidance is available in the moment decisions are taken," says Jenny Hammarberg, CEO of Lawline.

From answers to infrastructure

While many AI tools focus on generating answers, Lawline is positioning its platform as an operational layer for legal and compliance work. The platform combines:

  • AI-powered legal guidance grounded in Swedish law

  • Organisation-specific knowledge, including internal policies and governing documents

  • Tools for document creation, review, and analysis

  • Collaborative project environments for teams

  • Integrated access to legal professionals, enabling users to move from AI support to human advice without leaving the platform

This allows companies to not only access legal information, but to integrate it into their daily workflows.

"Most legal tools stop at the law. In real business life, decisions are shaped just as much by internal policies as by regulation. By bringing both together in one platform, we are addressing a gap that has largely been ignored - and that's where real value is created," says Hammarberg.

Key features in the full release

  • Document analysis and comparison against both law and internal policies

  • Automated, step-by-step document generation

  • Organisation-wide knowledge integration, where internal documents are treated alongside legal sources

  • Traceability to legal and internal sources, enabling transparency and trust

  • Multilingual support for legal questions and answers

  • Built-in access to legal professionals for a seamless transition from AI to human advice

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Lawline emphasises precision, explainability, and source transparency, while keeping qualified legal experts in the loop when needed.

"General AI can produce convincing answers, but in legal matters that's exactly where the risk lies. If you can't trust the reasoning or trace it back to the source, you shouldn't act on it. That's why this requires a specialised model," Hammarberg adds.

A different approach to legaltech

Lawline differentiates itself from much of the legaltech market by focusing on end users rather than law firms. Founded in 2005, the company has built a database of more than 130,000 legal Q&As and attracts millions of users annually. This dataset, combined with Swedish legislation and legal expertise, forms the foundation of the platform.

With today's full launch, Lawline is expanding its focus towards businesses and organisations, aiming to become a daily tool for legal and compliance work.

"We are not building a tool for lawyers to become more efficient. We are building something for everyone else - so they can make better decisions before issues arise," says Oscar Ahnelöv, CPO of Lawline.

About Lawline

Lawline is Sweden's most visited legal platform, with over 4 million annual users. Founded in 2005, the company provides accessible legal guidance through a combination of legal expertise and AI technology. Lawline has been recognised as one of the Nordics' top 9 AI legal startups.

Lawline AB
info@lawline.se
+4653330004

SOURCE: Lawline



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lawline-exits-beta-and-launches-full-ai-legal-platform-for-busine-1163829

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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