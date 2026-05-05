Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Today, InVitro International (OTCQB: IVRO) reported FY '26 Q2 sales of $206,840, up 5.3 % over the same period in FY '25. YTD sales of $389,440 are now 11.6% below half FY '25. FY '25 Q2 net income of $17,556 was 14.7% ahead of Q2 last year. Half year '26 net is 42.8 % below last FY first half.

CEO & Chairman, W. Richard Ulmer observed: Our second quarter financials were brighter than 1Q '26; they advanced over last year in both sales and net income. InVitro is aiming for its 21st consecutive year of profitability while also making progress in its new strategic direction. We continue to find prospects globally who are just learning of regulatory policies changing toward acceptance of in vitro test results. The future remains bright and more encouraging than ever."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce Regulatory Agencies' approved data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to acceptance of the Company's technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

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Source: InVitro International